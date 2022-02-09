Here Are All the Good Movies Out Next Month in Australia

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the March 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

We’ve got a running guide on everything hitting cinemas this year, but this will serve as your month ahead planner. You’re welcome.

Even though February isn’t quite done yet, it’s time to look ahead to March. So without ado….

The Batman – March 3

Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman movie is coming. Of the DC slate of superheroes, Batman is at the top of the most loved, so to see the caped crusader return is very welcome, with Robert Pattinson no less. Everything we’ve seen from The Batman so far has been incredibly dark and instead of just doing justice to the legacy left behind most recently by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson might just overlap them. He looks the right man for bringing Reeves’ vision to life.

Just set aside over three hours for The Batman. It’s got a stupid long batruntime.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre – March 18

MI6 agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order.

It looks just how you’d think a Guy Ritchie comedy/action/thriller movie starring Jason Statham would look.

The Lost City – March 24

Not to be mistaken for the 2005 drama/romance of the same name, The Lost City is an upcoming adventure/comedy flick about a reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model who gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are in this one. Yeah, look. I’m not sure why it made this list, either.

The Bad Guys – March 31

The Bad Guys sounds so freaking cute. Here’s what we’ve got so far from Universal and Dreamworks: Mr Wolf, Mr Snake, Mr Piranha, Mr Shark and Ms Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist. Oh, we probably should mention it’s an animation.

Check out the trailer though, did I mention cute?

Turning Red – March 31

Another animated flick due the same day as The Bad Guys is Turning Red. Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – March 31

The Sonic sequel finally got a name in February, which was clearly very creative. The sequel to the actually pretty solid adaptation of Sega’s iconic blue blur will spindash into theatres this March. Oh, another one of our favourite things is the logo that is…well, the old one but with a 2 on it.

Morbius – March 31

Morbius is the next film in Sony’s Marvel Spider-Man universe. We get Jared Leto (The Suicide Squad) as Michael Morbius. He’s got a rare blood disorder and wants to cure himself so he takes a dangerous risk, the result of which gives him access to powers and a dark side he didn’t know possible. If you haven’t already, check out the latest trailer, which is being released almost two full years after the first one and about four years since the project was first announced.

What came out in February 2022?

February isn’t over yet, although it is speeding by at lightning pace. Here’s what has released this month, or is still yet to release.

Moonfall – February 3

Death on the Nile – February 10

Check back mid-March and we’ll let you know what movies are coming in April!