Everyone’s Favourite Dyson Stick Vacuum Is $200 off Right Now

If you ask anybody to recommend you a new vacuum, there’s a high chance that the answer you’ll hear back is from the cult-favourite Dyson. While most of its vacuums boast impressive suction capabilities, for many the hefty price tag can be a major turn off. That’s why our world stops spinning every time we spot a solid Dyson deal. If you head on over to eBay Australia right now, you’ll find that its bestselling Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin on sale for $200 off.

The Dyson V7 sits at the more affordable end of the brand’s stick vacuum cleaner range, however its RRP of $599 is nothing to blink at. Thanks to eBay, you can grab this Dyson vacuum for just $399 — but only while stocks last.

This Dyson comes with a direct drive cleaner head, a combination tool for all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies and a wall-mountable docking station so that it’s always recharged for the next day’s clean.

Among its many features, it is powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 for ultra-powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors. It’s best suited for those who in live in apartments or a small home, as it only has a 30 minute run time. You can also conveniently switch between two suction modes. Its Powerful Mode is designed for everyday cleaning, while its Max Mode will provide up to six minutes of high-power suction to pull any trapped dirt and dust from your carpets.

One of the biggest perks of a stick vacuum is that you don’t have to keep buying new dust bags. Considering most people keep their vacuum cleaners for about eight years, this will save you a lot of money and time looking for replacement bags in the long run.

Stick vacuums also happen to be easier to empty thanks to their lightweight design. To empty this Dyson stick vacuum, all you need to do is hover it above your bin and pull the lever, which will allow its internal compartment to open and release all of the dust bunnies its picked up.

Shop the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin here from eBay Australia for $399.