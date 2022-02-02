Disenchantment’s Part 4 Trailer Reveals It’s Bad to Be the Queen

It’s been over a year since we last saw Luci the demon, Elfo the elf, and Bean the newly crowned Queen of Dreamland on Netflix, and things weren’t looking good. Luci had died and gone to heaven. Elfo had been carried away by angry ogres for blinding their prince. And poor Bean had been dragged off to hell by her evil mother Dagmar to marry someone who may or may not be the de facto ruler of Steamland, which has designs on Dreamland. Impressively, this new trailer for Disenchantment: Part IV shows things can always get worse. Because they do!

It seems like basically everyone is going to challenge Queen Bean for her throne, but it also appears like Dreamland has a secret of its own. It’s good stuff:

The summary over at the trailer’s YouTube page says, “Princess Bean’s misadventures this season include the discovery of an underwater castle containing secrets that could change the history of Dreamland,” which is very interesting. But Part IV’s official synopsis is a bit more epic:

“[Our heroes] find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

What I love so much about Disenchantment, especially as we enter part four, is that creator Matt Groening has managed to tell a complex, serialized narrative, using excellent world-building and an ever-growing fantasy world, while still being very, very funny. It’s a real chocolate/peanut butter situation to be as interested in where this surprisingly epic story is heading as much as enjoying all the laughs. I mean, there’s a shot of Zøg riding a charging bear through a “late-night bunny party” and stealing one of the rabbit’s cigars — who doesn’t want to know every single iota of context for that?

Disenchantment returns to Netflix on February 9.