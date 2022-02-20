How To Watch the Daniel Craig James Bond Movies in Order

Unfortunately, Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond has come to an end. Hailed by many as the best Bond, Craig’s movies are some pretty terrific action cinema, with his time as the character spanning 16 years.

The entire James Bond franchise is back streaming on Stan as of this month (it disappeared for a little while). However, the latest instalment, No Time To Die, will also be hitting Stan platform in 2023.

But without a chronological naming convention, how does one watch all of the Craig Bond movies in order? (If you want a ranking of all the Bond movies based on something less scientific, we’ve got you covered too).

Casino Royale (2006)

Based on the original James Bond novel by British author Ian Flemming, Casino Royale was the first Bond movie featuring Daniel Craig and the first in order. Sticking to the source material quite closely, Casino Royale is suaver and more collected than a lot of the previous Bond movies, which prefer explosive action to tense scenes.

In this film, 007 is a new agent for MI6 and is sent to Madagascar to bring down a criminal who finances terrorist organisations. The film centres around the Casino Royale, where the criminal seeks to make money for said organisations – 007 shows up to play against him.

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Often seen as the least good Daniel Craig Bond film, Quantum of Solace is the second film in chronological order. More of a personal story of revenge, this film sees Bond go after those who blackmailed his former lover, uncovering an organisation with eyes everywhere that MI6 didn’t know about.

If you’re going to skip any of the Daniel Craig Bond films, this is the one to avoid. It’s not bad, but it lacks the quality that the rest of the films have.

Skyfall (2012)

My favourite Bond movie and simply a terrific film, Skyfall starts with Bond going off-grid. After an assignment goes completely wrong, spies all over the world have their covers blown – this forces MI6, the agency Bond is employed by, to relocate, after it’s attacked.

This film is tense from beginning to end, bringing in a dark history for the agency and a story of survival for its head, M, played by Judi Dench. It’s just really terrific. Don’t miss this movie.

Spectre (2015)

The fourth film in the Craig James Bond quintet (a series of five films), Bond is tasked with uncovering the sinister SPECTRE organisation, after receiving a cryptic message from the former spymaster of MI6, M. Skyfall leads right into Spectre.

Bond is sent on an investigation in Rome and Mexico city to bring down SPECTRE, action and chases abound. While Spectre, like Quantum of Solace, isn’t one of the best Daniel Craig Bond movies, it’s worth watching if you’re after the whole story.

No Time to Die (2021)

The final film featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond, No Time to Die sends Craig off with a bang. Living in Jamaica after leaving MI6, Bond is reeled back into action when an old colleague from the CIA turns up and asks for help.

It’s a great movie and is possibly the best Daniel Craig Bond film. Unfortunately, considering it came out just last year, No Time to Die isn’t available to stream right now, but it will be hitting Stan next year.