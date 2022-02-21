Melbourne Now Has a Huge 3D Billboard, so That’s Fun

Circles.Life has set up a 3D billboard in Melbourne, displaying 3D avatars of Australian creators at the corner of Lonsdale Street and Swanston Street in the CBD. It’ll be sticking around until February 27.

What is a 3D billboard? Well, the concept is actually kind of cool. 3D billboards have kind of been going crazy all over the world, capable of emulating cinema-style 3D experiences by having a non-2D display.

These billboards are still 2D, but because there’s more than one display, it makes objects seem like they’re extending out of the display, creating a 3D effect. Sorry to spoil the magic.

Some 3D billboards involve moving LED panels (like the Coke billboard in the video above) but most 3D billboards require the observer to stand in a specific spot to see the best 3D experience. This is usually by the corner of a building.

Which is exactly the kind of billboard that Aussie telco Circles.Life has set up in Melbourne. Sporting 3D avatars of Australian creators, including AJ Clementine (@ajclementine_), Emma Edwards (@the.brokegeneration) and Teagan_fit (@teagan_fit), it kind of seems like Circles.Life wants to get in on metaverse-style avatars… through a billboard. Some Circles.Life customers will appear on the billboard too.

“You can always tell who the main character is in a movie or TV show by who’s featured on the billboard. At Circles.Life, our customers are number one. This isn’t just something we say, it’s something we live by. We’re a new kind of telco, with our customers in charge,” added Emilie Chell, the head of marketing, growth and experience at Circles.Life.

“The 3D billboard was a way to allow our customers to communicate in a completely new way and something Australia has never seen before.”

Throughout the week, there’ll be several Australian creators portrayed on the 3D billboard through avatars that look like them. It’s a bit NFT-ish.

“I think it’s so important to be able to express yourself and be the main character in your own story, and being able to do that as part of Australia’s first 3D billboard with Circles.Life is amazing,” says AJ Clementine.

Speaking of being the main character, here’s the behind-the-scenes video on the making of these 3D avatars.

If you want to see the 3D billboard, you’ll spot it above Emporium Melbourne, at the corner of Lonsdale Street and Swanston Street. It’ll operate between February 21 and February 27.

Circles.Life says the best viewing experience will be when the sun has set, although it can be viewed anytime throughout the day.

Anyway, as you were.