Cad Bane’s Next Cameo Appearance Is On Your Toy Shelf

Cad Bane has been a busy Star Wars supporting character of late. After showing up a handful of times in The Clone Wars, the Duros Bounty Hunter returned to menace two very different clones, first kidnapping Omega in The Bad Batch and then harassing Boba in The Book of Boba Fett. His next mission is infiltrating your toy collection.

io9 has your first exclusive look at the next figure to join Hasbro’s 6″-scaled Star Wars: The Black Series range — and Cad Bane’s second outing in the line. Although Bane previously got a spin on his Clone Wars aesthetic, with his long flowing duster and thigh-high, rocket-booster-enhanced boots, his latest figure is a more stripped down look, based on the Bounty Hunter’s more recent animated appearance in The Bad Batch.

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

You’ll have to wait a bit longer if you want to see Bane get a third take inspired by Book of Boba Fett, but in the meantime this latest figure, exclusive to Amazon in the U.S., features new sculpting elements based on Bane’s alternate outfit in The Bad Batch. He’s got new boots, a new vest, and even a slightly smaller — and removable — space cowboy hat, so you really can do your best Malibu Stacy impression.

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

Aside from that, Bane comes with his two blaster pistols. If you already had the Clone Wars version of the figure, this one has a tweaked headsculpt depicting Bane with a mean glare, a look befitting a Bounty Hunter who really does enjoy taking contracts requiring him to battle minors.

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

What can we say? He really, really has it out for Jango Fett clones.

The Bad Batch’s take on Cad Bane is set to release in Winter 2022, and pre-orders for the figure — which carries a price tag of $US28 ($39) — will go live on Amazon from tomorrow, February 16, at 1pm EST.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.