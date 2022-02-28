You Can Snag $80 off a Pair of Jabra’s Elite Earbuds

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re a longtime reader, you’ll know that the Jabra Elite 75t come highly recommended. In Gizmodo Australia’s roundup of the best wireless headphones, these Jabra earbuds were our pick for the best truly wireless earbuds.

If you’ve been looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are currently on sale for up to 37% off their usual retail price of $219. At $139, you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find a pair from within the same price range that matches the quality of the Elite 75t. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can snag another pair of Jabra earbuds for under $90. Here’s where you can grab these deals.

Why we love the Jabra Elite 75t

There are few things that are better than listening to your favourite music on a pair of high-quality headphones. However, being able to drown out your loud neighbours or housemates with a solid pair of noise-cancelling earbuds goes down a treat too. If these are your two main criteria when picking out a new pair of earbuds, then the Jabra Elite 75t delivers on both fronts.

In our review of the Jabra 75t, we praised how great these earbuds sound for the price they’re available for, and how easy it is to use them.

These earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature, which is handy if your current work environment is a bit on the loud side. It also has a hear-through feature, which is great if you’re out and about but don’t want to do the awkward shuffle of pulling your earbuds out when ordering a coffee.

The Jabra 75t also have an excellent battery life, with up to 5.5 hours available when using ANC, with an additional 18.5 hours from the charging case.

You can grab the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds here.

Here’s where you can grab a pair of Jabra earbuds for under $90

If you’re after a pair of earbuds under $100, you can also snag a pretty great deal for the Jabra Elite 3, which are currently on sale for $88.

Released in September last year, the Elite 3 combine the quality of Jabra’s other earbuds with a more affordable price tag. The Jabra Elite 3 come with 6mm speakers, four microphones, voice assistant compatibility and seven hours of battery life (with 28 hours total available from the charging case).

The trade-off for such an affordable price tag is that the Elite 3 don’t come with ANC. However, they’re designed with noise isolation in mind, so you’ll still be able to drown out some external ambient noise.

You can grab the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds on sale for $88 (down from $119) here.