The Best eReader For Every Type of Bibliophile

Whether you love reading under the covers at night, or you want to lessen the number of books you take on your daily commute, an eReader sure comes in handy. Of course, with so many options on the market, it’s hard to narrow down which eReader is the best for you and your reading habits. Between Amazon’s Kindle line-up and Kobo‘s range of diversified eReaders, it can get super confusing looking at all the specs as well as various price points in order to uncover which eReader will serve you well.

Naturally, the first course of action is to ask yourself: what do I need an eReader for?

While wanting to read books digitally and not worry about shelf space might be a good enough answer for most, it’s not a solution for everyone. If you’re a student or professional, you might want to consider an eReader that allows you to read PDFs or take notes. When you’re a student, lugging multiple 500-page textbooks around campus can be both taxing and bad for your back. Or in an office environment, it can be tough to keep your notes altogether in one place or make mark-ups on important documents if you’re jumping to and from meetings.

Perhaps you’re more inclined towards audiobooks, or you don’t mind the occasional listen. Then it’s important that you find an eReader that can do both, and get the most bang for your buck while you’re at it.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best eReaders for every type of bookworm.

Best eReader overall

If you want a top quality eReader that’s just for reading eBooks, then the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is your best option.

The Signature Edition is a step up from the Kindle Paperwhite, and features 32GB of storage, which is a vast upgrade from the 8GB the standard model possesses. This means it can store thousands and thousands of titles that you can take with you anywhere you go, with plenty of room for a handful of graphic novels. With its 6.8-inch screen, you’ll enjoy a much easier reading experience, free of scrutinising each page.

Waterproof, glare-free and with an auto-adjusting light, the Signature Edition also happens to be the first Kindle to support Qi wireless charging. And let’s not forget that it boasts up to 10 weeks of battery life.

But of course, if you’d prefer to save yourself $50, then you can shop the regular Kindle Paperwhite here. As mentioned, one of the major differences between the two is the smaller storage capacity and the lack of wireless charging.

Shop the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition here.

Best for students and professionals

While the Kobo Elipsa is by no means a budget-friendly eReader, it is definitely the go-to device if you need a reading and writing bundle. For someone who not only needs to read a lot of books (and doesn’t want to vaguely resemble a pack mule), the Kobo Elipsa eReader is the #1 option on the market if you need to regularly mark up essays or highlight important quotes.

If you need to share a PDF or any drafts with your classmates or coworkers, the Kobo Elipsa supports DropBox so you can import and export any of your files.

Thanks to its branded stylus, note-taking is super simple and streamlined. For any passages that you read, you can highlight, circle and even underline any annotation. You can even scrawl in the margins, in case you have a note you’d like to return to later. With handwriting recognition, it can transform any words you scribble into text, so all of your notes will appear neat and professional.

You’re in luck if you also enjoy borrowing books from your local library because the Kobo Elipsa supports OverDrive. In case you haven’t heard of OverDrive before, it’s a free service offered by a wide range of libraries (and even schools) that allows you to borrow digital content anytime. Just note that each institution sets its own borrowing limits and rules, and collections can vary.

All of the above is why the Kobo Elipsa is such an ideal choice for students or professionals.

With 32GB of memory, it happens to be an excellent choice if you’re partial to comic books or graphic novels. With a glare-free screen size of 10.3-inches, comic book readers will find a more comfortable reading experience instead of squinting at teeny weeny speech bubbles, despite pinch-and-zoom functionality.

Despite the steep price tag, it’s good to know that whenever you purchase a Kobo Elipsa, it comes bundled with a stylus and SleepCover.

Shop Kobo Elipsa here.

Best budget-friendly eReader

Without a doubt, the OG Amazon Kindle is the most affordable option in the eReader game, sitting at a RRP of $139 and regularly on sale.

Available in black or white and with a screen size of 6-inches, the Kindle may not have the spicks and specks of premium eReaders but for the sole purpose of reading, it’s all you could possibly need. Whether you’re someone who breezes through a book a day (we applaud you), or someone who can only find time to read during your morning commute, the Kindle is more than enough.

Now with a built-in front light, the Amazon Kindle will allow you to read at all hours of the day. When your bedmate is ready to hit the hay, you can adjust your Kindle’s light so its brightness doesn’t give your partner the grumps, and to reduce the strain on your eyes.

A fun feature is that it allows you to display a book as a screensaver, so you can still use that novel you’re reading a conversation starter.

Shop the Amazon Kindle here.

The eReader that can do it all

Dubbed “the most accomplished eReader ever”, the Kobo Sage happens to double as an audiobook reader. By downloading an audiobook from the Kobo interface, you can listen to any of your chosen reads by using Bluetooth to pair your wireless headphones or earbuds.

Most eReaders that offer “audiobook support” tend to feature a robotised voice reading your eBooks aloud to you, which isn’t nearly as immersive as listening to a professional narrator.

While you could always listen to an audiobook on your phone, the risk of distractions is high. Not only do you have to deal with pop-up ads or notifications from your friends and family, but it’s easy to switch apps and miss a page or two that was read aloud. Using a dedicated device, such as the Kobo Sage eReader, eliminates interruptions and provides a seamless listening experience.

Kobo’s interface also offers a carefully crafted selection — all handpicked by real people — and it still offers just as many titles as other providers such as Apple or Amazon.

Kobo itself offers an audiobook subscription for $12.99 monthly, which gives you credit for one audiobook at any list price each month.

In addition to its audiobook compatibility, you can also work from the Kobo Sage with its compatible stylus to make mark-ups on documents or highlight your favourite passages from your current read. This makes it an excellent device to take to work or school, instead of packing your bag full of heavy textbooks or notebooks. Like most Kobo devices, it has access to OverDrive, so you can also borrow a range of free eBooks from your library to keep down the cost of buying new books.

Lastly, its screen size sits at 8-inches, which is larger compared to other eReaders which usually sit at 6 or 7-inches.

Shop the Kobo Sage here.