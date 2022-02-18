Behold, Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor in All Her Love and Thunder Glory

While movie studios like Marvel like to keep all details about their films under complete wraps, there’s one truth they simply cannot get around: It takes a long time to make merchandise, especially action figures. That’s why they’re often the first looks at movie outfits and characters, and it’s why we’re getting this first look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. In related news, she’s awesome — as regular Thor’s new movie outfit, which you can also see here!

Although this is technically a spoiler, the Mighty Thor — which is both the title Jane took in the comics of the same name, and the name of the action figure, as opposed to Chris Hemsworth’s basic Thor — has been pretty much ripped from Russell Dauterman’s gorgeous art from the comics written by Jason Aaron, which serves as much of the inspiration for Love and Thunder.

Image: Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

No notes. The Mighty Thor is perfect as an action figure and, assuming there haven’t been any reshoot shenanigans that would radically change this design, Portman is going to look perfect as the Goddess of Thunder onscreen. Have another look:

Image: Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

So good! This, by the way, is an S.H. Figuarts figure from Tamashii Nations, which has been making a ton of well-articulated superhero Star Wars, and anime toys for quite some time. Her accessories include swappable hands, the reforged Mjolnir, a Mjolnir hilt with some strange energy bursting out of the end which is presumably a plot point in the film, a fabric cape, a lightning effect accessory, and an unmasked head of Jane. Unfortunately, the figure’s likeness of Portman isn’t quite up to snuff with the rest of the figure:

Image: Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

Oh well. The Mighty Thor will also stand 5.7 inches tall, which is noteworthy because Natalie Portman’s height is 5′ 3″ — which means the newly revealed Thor figure (played by Chris Hemsworth) will appropriately tower over her at 6.4 inches. Regular Thor’s new outfit looks like overdesigned anime armour, and I love it too:

Image: Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

The (relatively) vibrant blue is great and really helps the two Thors stand apart. The Hemsworth figure will come with Stormbreaker, a lightning effect that ca be attached to the hammer, extra hands, a fabric cape, and a second head with glowing eyes.

Head over to Toyark if you want to see more pics of the toys. These figures should be available for pre-order soon, and will run you around $US70 ($97) a pop.