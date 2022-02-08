The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror TV Shows and Movies Streaming in February 2022

Can you believe it’s already February? A new month means new shows and movies hitting Australian streaming services. There are almost too many streaming services to count now, but with all that variety, you’re bound to find something you want to watch.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for February and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in March, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in February, and when these TV shows and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in February 2022?

First up is Netflix itself. Netflix doesn’t have a whole lot of content this month for nerds, but there are some gems in there. Highlights of this month include Disenchantment (Part 4) and Vikings: Valhalla.

What’s available on Netflix on February 1?

Raising Dion (Season 2)

What’s available on Netflix on February 2?

MeatEater

The Tinder Swindler

What’s available on Netflix on February 3?

Murderville

What’s available on Netflix on February 9?

Catching Killers

Disenchantment (Part 4)

What’s available on Netflix on February 11?

Bigbug

What’s available on Netflix on February 16?

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Netflix on February 17?

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Young Wallander

What’s available on Netflix on February 18?

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Space Force (Season 2)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

The Cuphead Show!

What’s available on Netflix on February 20?

Don’t Kill Me

What’s available on Netflix on February 22?

Cat Burglar

Race: Bubba Wallace

What’s available on Netflix on February 25?

Back to 15

Vikings: Valhalla

What’s streaming on Stan in February 2022?

Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights of this month include most of the Fast and the Furious movies and Donny Darko.

What’s available on Stan on February 1?

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

What’s available on Stan on February 3?

Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story

What’s available on Stan on February 4?

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky

The Bank Job

What’s available on Stan on February 6?

Premonition

What’s available on Stan on February 7?

Short Skin

Trigger Point (New episodes weekly)

What’s available on Stan on February 9?

Faster Than Fear

What’s available on Stan on February 11?

Donny Darko

What’s available on Stan on February 13?

Frank

What’s available on Stan on February 14?

Bel-Air (Episodes 1 – 3, new episodes weekly)

Breathe (Respire)

Sex for Sale: The Untold Story

What’s available on Stan on February 16?

Article Circle (Season 1)

What’s available on Stan on February 18?

How I Live Now

Trolls: Trollstopia (Season 2, Episodes 14 – 19)

What’s available on Stan on February 21?

Counterpart (Seasons 1 and 2)

What’s available on Stan on February 22?

Cujo

What’s available on Stan on February 24?

Astrid

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. This month’s highlight is Reacher, Amazon’s new show.

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 1?

Another 48 hrs

Barnyard

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Cast Away

Central Intelligence

Clear and Present Danger

Coming to America

Coneheads

Days of Thunder

Enemy at the Gates

Event Horizon

The Fast and the Furious

Fast & Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Home (2015)

How To Train Your Dragon 2

Huntsman: The Winter’s War

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Law & Order (Season 15-17)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 17-18)

Madagascar

Minority Report

Overlord

The Peacemaker

The Purge: Election Year

Salt

Scarface

Shooter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American

The Croods

The Secret Life of Pets

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Witch

Top Gun

Trolls

Tropic Thunder

True Grit

Turbo

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 2?

The Time Traveller’s Wife

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 3?

Flashback

Law & Order: SVU (Season 19-20)

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Reacher

The Forever Purge

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 8?

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 16?

Snow White and the Huntsman

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 23?

Ready Player One

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 25?

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 27?

Old

What’s streaming on Disney+ in February 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Mostly documentaries this month, the highlight of February Disney+ releases is The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, along with Assembled episodes for both Hawkeye and Eternals.

What’s available on Disney+ on February 4?

23:59 The Haunting Hour

Al Davis vs the NFL

Angry Sky

Brian and the Boz

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

Fantastic Lies

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster

No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

Silly Little Game

Slaying the Badger

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

Survive and Advance

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Best That Never Was

The Book of Manning

This Magic Moment

Torn

Zombiepura

What’s available on Disney+ on February 9?

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

How to Win at Everything

What’s available on Disney+ on February 16?

Assembled: The Making of Eternals

World’s Deadliest

What’s available on Disney+ on February 23?

City of Angels: City of Death (Season 1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 1)

What’s streaming on Binge In February 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlights are The Walking Dead (Season 11 Part 2) and Superman & Lois (Season 2). You’ll find mostly documentaries being added this month on Binge.

What’s available on Binge on February 1?

Blue Planet (Season 1)

Magnum P.I (Season 4, new episodes weekly)

The Great North (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on February 2?

Dogfights (Season 2)

Naomi (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on February 3?

Batwoman (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7, new episodes weekly)

Hitler’s Supercars

Peacemaker (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Tank Tech: Evolution of a War Machine (Season 1)

Raised by Wolves (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on February 4?

John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Season 5)

Chicago P.D (Season 9, Episode 11)

A Profile of A Tale of Two Cities

The Theory of Everything

What’s available on Binge on February 6?

1914 Invasion of Belgium

SWAT (Season 5, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on February 7?

After the Murder of Albert Lima

The InBetween

The Manor

What’s available on Binge on February 8?

Alt-Right: Age of Rage

Feed Me

Hotel Portofino (Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2, new episodes weekly)

The Entity

What’s available on Binge on February 9?

Race to Victory

What’s available on Binge on February 10?

CSI: Cyber (Season 1)

The Killer Within (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on February 11?

A Quiet Place II

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Those Who Wish Me Dead

What’s available on Binge on February 14?

All the Queen’s Horses

A Ballerina’s Tale

Aribert Heim: The Doctor of Death Mauthausen

My Year With Helen

The Asian Century

In the Zone

What’s available on Binge on February 16?

In Their Own Words: Jim Henson

Battle On The Frontline: Maginot v Siegfried

CodeGirl

Hunt vs Lauda

What’s available on Binge on February 17?

Martha Speaks (Season 6)

Farther and Sun, A Dyslexic Road Trip

Wrinkles The Clown

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks

Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero

What’s available on Binge on February 18?

Broken Arrows: The Lost Bombs of the Cold War (Season 1)

The Day When… (Season 1)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Vanquish

What’s available on Binge on February 21?

Simple as Water

Star Trek Prodigy (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)

The Last Impresario

The Walking Dead (Season 11 Part 2, new episodes weekly)

What’s available on Binge on February 22?

Documenting Hate: Charlottesville

The World According to Dick Cheney

What’s available on Binge on February 23?

Life of It’s Own: The Truth About Medicinal Cannabis

The Battle of Long Tan

What’s available on Binge on February 24?

Burma: Forgotten Allies

Classic Literature & Cinema (Season 1)

Women Who Kill (Season 1)

What’s available on Binge on February 25?

Become Who You Are

GTFO: The Movie

Salt

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

What’s available on Binge on February 27?

Alieu The Dreamer

Old

What’s available on Binge on February 28?

The Wheels of Power: History of Official Cars

What’s streaming on Paramount+ In February 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! Though the library isn’t as bulky as competing streaming services, there’s a fair amount to enjoy on Paramount+ this month. You’ll probably enjoy Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4) and Star Trek Prodigy this month.

What’s available on Paramount+ on February 2?

Crossing Swords

What’s available on Paramount+ on February 11?

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4, new episodes weekly)

Star Trek Prodigy (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)

What’s available on Paramount+ on February 16?

Line In The Sand

What’s streaming on Shudder in February 2022?

Here’s what horror lovers can enjoy on Shudder this month. Highlights include Hellbender and Slapface.

What’s available on Shudder on February 3?

Slapface

What’s available on Shudder on February 8?

Entwined

Initiation

What’s available on Shudder on February 10?

All the Moons

What’s available on Shudder on February 15?

A Night of Horror

The Wretched

XX

What’s available on Shudder on February 17?

They Live in the Grey

What’s available on Shudder on February 22?

Dawn of the Beast

What’s available on Shudder on February 24?

Hellbender

That’s about it for our February streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our March guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.