The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror TV Shows and Movies Streaming in February 2022

Can you believe it’s already February? A new month means new shows and movies hitting Australian streaming services. There are almost too many streaming services to count now, but with all that variety, you’re bound to find something you want to watch.
This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for February and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in March, too.
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in February, and when these TV shows and movies are getting released.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in February 2022?
First up is Netflix itself. Netflix doesn’t have a whole lot of content this month for nerds, but there are some gems in there. Highlights of this month include Disenchantment (Part 4) and Vikings: Valhalla.
What’s available on Netflix on February 1?
- Raising Dion (Season 2)
What’s available on Netflix on February 2?
- MeatEater
- The Tinder Swindler
What’s available on Netflix on February 3?
- Murderville
What’s available on Netflix on February 9?
- Catching Killers
- Disenchantment (Part 4)
What’s available on Netflix on February 11?
- Bigbug
What’s available on Netflix on February 16?
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Netflix on February 17?
- Erax
- Fistful of Vengeance
- Young Wallander
What’s available on Netflix on February 18?
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
- Space Force (Season 2)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)
- The Cuphead Show!
What’s available on Netflix on February 20?
- Don’t Kill Me
What’s available on Netflix on February 22?
- Cat Burglar
- Race: Bubba Wallace
What’s available on Netflix on February 25?
- Back to 15
- Vikings: Valhalla
What’s streaming on Stan in February 2022?
Next up is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights of this month include most of the Fast and the Furious movies and Donny Darko.
What’s available on Stan on February 1?
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast and Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
What’s available on Stan on February 3?
- Vanished in Paradise: The Untold Story
What’s available on Stan on February 4?
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky
- The Bank Job
What’s available on Stan on February 6?
- Premonition
What’s available on Stan on February 7?
- Short Skin
- Trigger Point (New episodes weekly)
What’s available on Stan on February 9?
- Faster Than Fear
What’s available on Stan on February 11?
- Donny Darko
What’s available on Stan on February 13?
- Frank
What’s available on Stan on February 14?
- Bel-Air (Episodes 1 – 3, new episodes weekly)
- Breathe (Respire)
- Sex for Sale: The Untold Story
What’s available on Stan on February 16?
- Article Circle (Season 1)
What’s available on Stan on February 18?
- How I Live Now
- Trolls: Trollstopia (Season 2, Episodes 14 – 19)
What’s available on Stan on February 21?
- Counterpart (Seasons 1 and 2)
What’s available on Stan on February 22?
- Cujo
What’s available on Stan on February 24?
- Astrid
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022?
Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. This month’s highlight is Reacher, Amazon’s new show.
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 1?
- Another 48 hrs
- Barnyard
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Cast Away
- Central Intelligence
- Clear and Present Danger
- Coming to America
- Coneheads
- Days of Thunder
- Enemy at the Gates
- Event Horizon
- The Fast and the Furious
- Fast & Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Home (2015)
- How To Train Your Dragon 2
- Huntsman: The Winter’s War
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- Law & Order (Season 15-17)
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 17-18)
- Madagascar
- Minority Report
- Overlord
- The Peacemaker
- The Purge: Election Year
- Salt
- Scarface
- Shooter
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- The American
- The Croods
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Truman Show
- The Witch
- Top Gun
- Trolls
- Tropic Thunder
- True Grit
- Turbo
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 2?
- The Time Traveller’s Wife
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 3?
- Flashback
- Law & Order: SVU (Season 19-20)
- Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy
- Reacher
- The Forever Purge
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 8?
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 16?
- Snow White and the Huntsman
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 23?
- Ready Player One
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 25?
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
What’s available on Amazon Prime Video on February 27?
- Old
What’s streaming on Disney+ in February 2022?
Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Mostly documentaries this month, the highlight of February Disney+ releases is The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, along with Assembled episodes for both Hawkeye and Eternals.
What’s available on Disney+ on February 4?
- 23:59 The Haunting Hour
- Al Davis vs the NFL
- Angry Sky
- Brian and the Boz
- Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself
- Fantastic Lies
- Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau
- Inside Costa Concordia: Voices of Disaster
- No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
- Silly Little Game
- Slaying the Badger
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- Survive and Advance
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Best That Never Was
- The Book of Manning
- This Magic Moment
- Torn
- Zombiepura
What’s available on Disney+ on February 9?
- Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
- How to Win at Everything
What’s available on Disney+ on February 16?
- Assembled: The Making of Eternals
- World’s Deadliest
What’s available on Disney+ on February 23?
- City of Angels: City of Death (Season 1)
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 1)
What’s streaming on Binge In February 2022?
Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This month’s highlights are The Walking Dead (Season 11 Part 2) and Superman & Lois (Season 2). You’ll find mostly documentaries being added this month on Binge.
What’s available on Binge on February 1?
- Blue Planet (Season 1)
- Magnum P.I (Season 4, new episodes weekly)
- The Great North (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Binge on February 2?
- Dogfights (Season 2)
- Naomi (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Binge on February 3?
- Batwoman (Season 3, new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7, new episodes weekly)
- Hitler’s Supercars
- Peacemaker (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
- Tank Tech: Evolution of a War Machine (Season 1)
- Raised by Wolves (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Binge on February 4?
- John Wayne Gacy: Killer Clown’s Revenge (Season 1)
- Deadly Women (Season 5)
- Chicago P.D (Season 9, Episode 11)
- A Profile of A Tale of Two Cities
- The Theory of Everything
What’s available on Binge on February 6?
- 1914 Invasion of Belgium
- SWAT (Season 5, new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Binge on February 7?
- After the Murder of Albert Lima
- The InBetween
- The Manor
What’s available on Binge on February 8?
- Alt-Right: Age of Rage
- Feed Me
- Hotel Portofino (Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2, new episodes weekly)
- The Entity
What’s available on Binge on February 9?
- Race to Victory
What’s available on Binge on February 10?
- CSI: Cyber (Season 1)
- The Killer Within (Season 1)
What’s available on Binge on February 11?
- A Quiet Place II
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Spiral: From The Book of Saw
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
What’s available on Binge on February 14?
- All the Queen’s Horses
- A Ballerina’s Tale
- Aribert Heim: The Doctor of Death Mauthausen
- My Year With Helen
- The Asian Century
- In the Zone
What’s available on Binge on February 16?
- In Their Own Words: Jim Henson
- Battle On The Frontline: Maginot v Siegfried
- CodeGirl
- Hunt vs Lauda
What’s available on Binge on February 17?
- Martha Speaks (Season 6)
- Farther and Sun, A Dyslexic Road Trip
- Wrinkles The Clown
- A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks
- Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero
What’s available on Binge on February 18?
- Broken Arrows: The Lost Bombs of the Cold War (Season 1)
- The Day When… (Season 1)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Vanquish
What’s available on Binge on February 21?
- Simple as Water
- Star Trek Prodigy (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)
- The Last Impresario
- The Walking Dead (Season 11 Part 2, new episodes weekly)
What’s available on Binge on February 22?
- Documenting Hate: Charlottesville
- The World According to Dick Cheney
What’s available on Binge on February 23?
- Life of It’s Own: The Truth About Medicinal Cannabis
- The Battle of Long Tan
What’s available on Binge on February 24?
- Burma: Forgotten Allies
- Classic Literature & Cinema (Season 1)
- Women Who Kill (Season 1)
What’s available on Binge on February 25?
- Become Who You Are
- GTFO: The Movie
- Salt
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
What’s available on Binge on February 27?
- Alieu The Dreamer
- Old
What’s available on Binge on February 28?
- The Wheels of Power: History of Official Cars
What’s streaming on Paramount+ In February 2022?
Next up is Paramount+! Though the library isn’t as bulky as competing streaming services, there’s a fair amount to enjoy on Paramount+ this month. You’ll probably enjoy Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4) and Star Trek Prodigy this month.
What’s available on Paramount+ on February 2?
- Crossing Swords
What’s available on Paramount+ on February 11?
- Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4, new episodes weekly)
- Star Trek Prodigy (Season 1, Episodes 1-10)
What’s available on Paramount+ on February 16?
- Line In The Sand
What’s streaming on Shudder in February 2022?
Here’s what horror lovers can enjoy on Shudder this month. Highlights include Hellbender and Slapface.
What’s available on Shudder on February 3?
- Slapface
What’s available on Shudder on February 8?
- Entwined
- Initiation
What’s available on Shudder on February 10?
- All the Moons
What’s available on Shudder on February 15?
- A Night of Horror
- The Wretched
- XX
What’s available on Shudder on February 17?
- They Live in the Grey
What’s available on Shudder on February 22?
- Dawn of the Beast
What’s available on Shudder on February 24?
- Hellbender
That’s about it for our February streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our March guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.