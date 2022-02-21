Aussie Broadband Now Boasts a 5.66% NBN Market Share

Australian telco underdogs, Aussie Broadband, have today revealed a boost in their NBN market share, after scoring 58,579 residential additions in the second half of last year.

The stats were revealed in Aussie Broadband’s first-half financial results. The period it covers is from July 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021.

According to its results, Aussie Broadband now boasts a 5.66 per cent NBN broadband market share, which is up from the 4.23 per cent they had in December 2020. In addition to scoring 58,579 residential additions, the young telco also reported 10,017 net additions in business broadband during the six-month period.

Aussie now has a total of 494,803 broadband services.

Some other stats from the company’s results presentation include a 70 per cent increase in mobile services to 32,207. In December 2020, Aussie Broadband had 18,971. The company migrated its mobile customers to the Optus network, too.

And as this info was contained within their financial results, you might be curious just how much money Aussie Broadband made in the six months to December 2021?

Well, after posting a $10.5 million loss in December 2020, Aussie Broadband has turned it around this last six months, reporting $1.4 million in profit. That was on revenue of $237.3 million.

Looking ahead, Aussie Broadband said it will complete its fibre build this year, with 75 sites now complete (21 additional sites are expected to be complete by March 30, 2022, and the remaining 16 by June 30, 2022).

Over 1,200 kms of Aussie Broadband fibre will be in the ground on completion.

“It’s been another year of growth for Aussie, and I am extremely proud of the work the whole team has put in to create some great half-year results,” Aussie Broadband managing director Phil Britt said while delivering the company’s results.