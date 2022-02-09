Keep Your Wi-Fi Connection Strong With These ASUS Router Deals

For some of us, the last two years or so has exposed the flaws of our current computer setups while working from home. Namely, that our home wi-fi isn’t as good as we’d want. If you’ve found yourself dealing with frequent Wi-Fi troubles – be it internet dead zones around your house or your router struggling to support multiple people jumping online at the same time – it might be time for an upgrade.

Currently, a fair few ASUS routers are on sale, with solid savings of up to $160. Most of these routers are also designed with gaming in mind. So if you find that downloading console and game updates move a lot quicker in some parts of your house over others, these routers are great solutions if you want a strong and consistent signal at all times.

Here’s what you can currently grab a deal on.

If you want a Wi-Fi that can reliably keep everyone on your network online with adequate speeds, the ASUS RT-AC86U is the router to do that job. Its ultrafast processor is designed to provide smoother networking and faster data transfer, with a Wi-Fi speed of 2,917Mbps. A solid option for a house with a heavy network need.

Frequency: Dual-band

Dual-band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11ac

802.11n, 802.11ac Wi-Fi 6: No

No Wi-Fi Speed: 2,917Mbps

2,917Mbps Ports: 1x WAN, 4x LAN, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

You can pick up the ASUS RT-AC86U AC2900 Gaming Router from here.

If you’re looking for a router upgrade while on a budget or live in a smaller household, the ASUS RT-AC68U is a decent pick. With a combined speed of 1,900Mbps, this router should be able to keep everyone online and happy – even when you’re all simultaneously watching Netflix, on a Zoom call or downloading a PS5 update.

Frequency: Dual-band

Dual-band Wireless Type: ‎ 802.11n, 802.11ac

802.11n, 802.11ac Wi-Fi 6: No

No Wi-Fi Speed: 1,900Mbps

1,900Mbps Ports: 1x WAN, 4x LAN, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

The ASUS RT-AC68U AC1900 Router is available here.

Keep your Wi-Fi speeds ultrafast with the ASUS RT-AX88U. With four antennas and a whopping 8 LAN ports, this Wi-Fi 6 router will be able to provide adequate support to a busy network. It’s also compatible with ASUS’s AiMesh system, so you can maintain seamless coverage through your house.

Frequency: Dual-band

Dual-band Wireless Type: ‎ 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ax



802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6: Yes

Yes Wi-Fi Speed: 6,000Mbps

6,000Mbps Ports:1x WAN, 8x LAN, 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

Grab the ASUS RT-AX88U AX6000 Router here.

If you want to maintain some absolutely blistering Wi-Fi speeds, this brutalist spaceship will keep your network happy. It might be a bit overkill if you’re the only gamer on your network, but if you’re in an internet-heavy house it should be more than enough to keep everyone online and happy.

Frequency: Tri-band

Tri-band Wireless Type: ‎ 802.11ax, backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac



802.11ax, backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 6: Yes

Yes Wi-Fi Speed: 11,000Mbps

11,000Mbps Ports: 1x WAN, 4x LAN, 1x Multi-Gig Ethernet, 2x USB 3.1 (Gen 1)

Pick up the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Router here.