Every Trailer From Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct

Published 2 hours ago: February 11, 2022 at 2:20 pm
We’ve rounded up all the trailers from yesterday’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.

Nintendo announced new titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, gave updates on titles coming this year, and announced the return of a few old favourites, including EarthBoundLive A Live, and Chrono Cross.

Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

No Man’s Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Disney Speedstorm

 

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

 

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten World

MLB The Show 22

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

 

Triangle Strategy

 

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Metroid Dread

 

Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings

Mario Kart 8

 

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

And there you have it, all the trailers from Nintendo Direct!

Check out Kotaku Australia’s coverage of Nintendo Direct.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

