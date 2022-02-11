Every Trailer From Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct

We’ve rounded up all the trailers from yesterday’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.
Nintendo announced new titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, gave updates on titles coming this year, and announced the return of a few old favourites, including EarthBound, Live A Live, and Chrono Cross.
Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
No Man’s Sky
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
Splatoon 3
Front Mission 1st: Remake
Disney Speedstorm
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Kirby and the Forgotten World
MLB The Show 22
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
Portal: Companion Collection
Live A Live
Nintendo Switch Sports
Triangle Strategy
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Metroid Dread
Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings
Mario Kart 8
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
And there you have it, all the trailers from Nintendo Direct!