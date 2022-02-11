Every Trailer From Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct

We’ve rounded up all the trailers from yesterday’s stacked, 40-minute Nintendo Direct broadcast. There’s a lot to talk about here: Earthbound comes to Nintendo Switch Online. Mario Strikers returns from the dead. Mario Kart 8 is getting a HUGE paid update. There’s a damn Chrono Cross remaster on the way. Advance Wars is finally locked for release. Kirby turned into a car. Scroll through and catch up on everything you missed.

Nintendo announced new titles like Mario Strikers: Battle League and Xenoblade Chronicles 3, gave updates on titles coming this year, and announced the return of a few old favourites, including EarthBound, Live A Live, and Chrono Cross.

Let’s start with the full Direct, which you can see over at Nintendo’s YouTube or at this handy embed below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

No Man’s Sky

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Splatoon 3

Front Mission 1st: Remake

Disney Speedstorm

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Kirby and the Forgotten World

MLB The Show 22

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Portal: Companion Collection

Live A Live

Nintendo Switch Sports

Triangle Strategy

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Metroid Dread

Earthbound/Earthbound Beginnings

Mario Kart 8

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

And there you have it, all the trailers from Nintendo Direct!

Check out Kotaku Australia’s coverage of Nintendo Direct.