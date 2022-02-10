Adobe’s Video Editor Can Now Intelligently Remix and Shorten Music to Perfectly Fit the Length of a Clip

The music accompanying a video can often be as impactful as the imagery in the clips themselves, and to make it easier for editors to find the perfect track, the AI-powered Adobe Sensei is now being used for a new Remix Tool in Premiere Pro that can intelligently edit, remix, and shorten tracks to perfectly match the length of a video.

The easiest way to find a piece of music that perfectly matches the tone and the length of a video is to hire a composer to create a custom piece for you. But that’s usually neither budget-friendly nor deadline-friendly. The alternative solution for editors is to adapt an existing piece of music to a project either by adjusting the timing of the video clips to match the length of the music, fading out the music early, changing the speed of the music, or painstakingly trimming and remixing the audio to shorten or lengthen it — solutions that aren’t always deadline friendly, but they make the money people happy.

The latest update to Adobe Premiere Pro adds another option that should make everyone happy. Adobe is simply calling it the Remix Tool but what it does is far from simple. It allows editors to change the length of a piece of music on an editing timeline, but instead of the track just being abruptly cut short, Adobe Sensei analyses the music and imperceptibly edits and re-assembles it so that the start and finish remain the same, but the overall timing is changed.

What the Remix Tool doesn’t do is intelligently base its edits on the contents of the video footage. To compensate for that, the Remix Tool has a handful of settings an editor can play with, including the option to stretch or shorten a track and sliders that change how the tool approaches the slicing and dicing it automatically performs. So editors can test several auto-remixes until they find one that perfectly matches the tone or the action in the video footage.