6 Smart Bulbs That’ll Give Your Room a Vibe Makeover for Under $60

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to transform your home into a smart one, installing smart light bulbs is one of the easiest ways to do it. From an aesthetic point of view, smart bulbs are a fun way to change up your living space. From a more practical side, they’ll let you live the hands-free future that all of those sci-fi movies promised us.

Smart lighting will make you be able to control it using either an app or voice command (if you have a virtual assistant device set up, that is). You’ll never have to flip a light switch again. If you’re chucking on a movie, you can dim your lights without leaving your couch. Throw in some multicolour bulbs and you can change the entire vibe of a room, or tone it to suit.

If you’re looking for a more economical choice when it comes to smart lighting, we’ve put together a small list of smart bulbs that’ll get the job done without leaving your bank account in the dark. There’s nothing over $60, with a few bulbs currently on sale too. This way, you can deck out your home with some slick LEDs that, for the most part, won’t cost you an arm and a leg to replace your current lighting setup.

One thing you should do before committing to any of these is to make sure you can actually plug them into your chosen fixture. Most bulbs come in two-socket styles — an E27/Edison screw or a B22/bayonet mount.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Nanoleaf is pretty well known for its range of modular LED light panels, but much like the Philips Hue line, these premium smart lights come with a premium price tag. While these panels do look great, picking up one of Nanoleaf’s Shapes starter kits will set you back a few hundred dollars.

However, earlier this year, Nanoleaf unveiled its Essentials line, which included a smart bulb and a light strip. The aim of the Essentials line was to combine the quality of Nanoleaf’s high-end smart lighting with more affordable prices – and the results are very impressive. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s full review of the Essentials bulb here.

Like the other pieces of smart lighting on this list, you control your Nanoleaf via an app, which will allow you to set a schedule for your lighting, along with having the option to download new designs and lighting modes. The bulb uses over 16 million colours, so you’re bound to find something that suits your mood.

You can buy a Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb here.

Edison lights have had a resurgence over the past couple of years, as their visible glowing filaments help to add a vintage feel to whatever room they’re installed in. It was only a matter of time before these retro bulbs were given the smart LED treatment, in the form of the TP-Link KL50/B Kasa Bulb.

If you’re after a smart bulb with a wide variety of colour customisation, this isn’t the bulb for you. This Kasa filament bulb is only available as a soft white or a warm option. While a multi-colour smart bulb will provide more than enough aesthetic choices for some, the Kasa bulb has a classically cool charm about it. Installing one of these is the first step to converting your living room into an old school speakeasy from a detective film.

As an added bonus, you won’t need a hub to use this bulb. It connects to the Kasa Smart app via Wi-Fi and allows you to control it from your phone or tablet, where you can set schedules and keep track of the bulb’s energy consumption.

The TP-Link KL50/B Kasa Filament Smart Bulb is available here.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a smart lighting set-up, but are looking for the cheapest choice possible, these HaoDeng bulbs might be what you’re after. They come with all of the features you want with a smart bulb: you can schedule routines, customise colour settings, and you can sync them with your music.

It’s also controllable via an app and voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. The only downside is that the HaoDeng bulbs aren’t as bright (500 lumens), and their colours aren’t as vibrant as the other smart bulbs listed here.

You can pick up a HaoDeng LED Light Bulb here.

Xiaomi has done a really solid job with their Mi Smart Bulb. It comes with both white and colour options, with a brightness of up to 950 lumens, with a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. The colour range has 16 million options, and the white’s temperature is adjustable between 1,700K to 6,500K.

These bulbs connect directly with your Wi-Fi, so getting them set up and ready to go is fairly simple. Your customisable lighting options are a bit limited when compared to the more expensive competitor bulbs, but that’s not to say it totally lacks adjustability. You can pair it with your Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing you to live your best hands-free life.

You can buy a Xiaomi Mi LED Bulb here.

Yeelight’s W3 smart bulb is a good mid-range choice. You can adjust the brightness or colour choice by using a companion app, which also works with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Homekit. You’ll get a solid 15,000 hours of life out of a single bulb, shining at 900 lumens at 8W.

Yeelight’s app comes with eight preset colour modes, so you can easily slip into an appropriate brightness for something like a movie night. There’s even an option to sync the bulbs with your music, so you can turn your home office into a micro-club.

You can pick up a Yeelight W3 Smart Bulb here.

In terms of competitors, LIFX’s A60 smart bulbs are the ones that give Philips a run for their money. The A60 shines at a bright 1,000 lumens, has access to 550 billion different colour steps and can last up to 25,000 hours of use. It also has adjustable cool to warm whites. Controlling a group of lights via the LIFX app is pretty simple, and you can easily set up an automated routine.

You don’t need a bridge or hub to run these light bulbs – however, if you have a smart speaker on hand already, you’ll be able to pair it with the LIFX A60, allowing you to control it with your voice.

You can pick up a LIFX A60 smart bulb here.