What Video Game Is The Rock Making Into a Movie?

Karen Gillan’s Dual has been acquired after its Sundance debut. Sam Raimi has an update on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reshoots. Lucy Liu is joining the latest Stephen King adaptation. Plus, what’s ahead for Naomi and The Flash. Spoilers, away!

Undisclosed Video Game Adaptation



During a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Doom, Rampage) revealed he’s set to star in yet another film adaptation of a popular video game franchise.

We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen–one that I’ve played for years. I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends — but really we’re just going to make a great movie.

Orphan: First Kill

Isabelle Fuhrman told THR she was “so thoroughly disturbed” watching herself in Orphan: First Kill, where in-camera techniques were used to make the actress appear nine years old.

I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role that they played as a child,’ Will Smith, for example, recently did that movie [Gemini Man] where they de-age somebody, but to reprise a role that you literally did as a kid as an adult has never been done before. It’s kind of impossible. And we did it. We didn’t use special effects, we didn’t use any crazy makeup tricks. And I think that’s what makes the movie work, is because you really can’t figure out how I look like a [9-year-old], but I do. And it’s really creepy. I was there every day. I know all the tricks, and I’m so thoroughly disturbed right now, because I somehow am nine years old again, and it doesn’t make any sense…I was like, how do I revisit this part and then also convincingly play a kid? Because that was the easy part last time, the hard part was trying to be an adult. Now the hard part is I have to be kid.

Dual

According to Deadline, RLJE Films has acquired the Karen Gillan sci-fi/action movie Dual, premiering at Sundance, for somewhere in the “low-mid seven figure” range.

Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis is now filming Halloween Ends with David Gordon Green.

OLD DOG????NEW TRICKS pic.twitter.com/JuGnhFLLVp — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 25, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong’o also confirmed she’s recovered from covid-19 and gearing up to resume filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Meanwhile, Sam Raimi told Variety he doesn’t know whether he’s finished filming reshoots on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or if Marvel will ask for more.

I wish I knew the answer to that question. I think we’re done, but we just cut everything. We’re just starting to test the picture and we’ll find out if there’s anything that’s got to be picked up. If something’s unclear or another improvement I can make in this short amount of time left, I’ll do it. One thing I know about the Marvel team is they won’t stop. They’ll keep pushing it until it’s as close to being great as it could.

Halo

Expect a trailer for the new Halo TV series sometime this Sunday.

Suit up Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for #HaloTheSeries lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/fRzZ1Ml6cD — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 25, 2022

Later

Deadline also has word Lucy Liu will star in a TV series based on Stephen King’s recent novel Later, from Blumhouse and Jessica Jones producer Raelle Tucker. The story follows Tia, “a literary agency owner who is raising her son, Jamie, alone and finds herself on the brink of professional ruin when her star author client dies before turning out the work that will make her agency financially whole. Jamie has the supernatural ability to talk to the dead, all of whom tell him the truth. This is very helpful when he talks to the dead author and feeds the contents of the book to his mother, who writes it herself and publishes it under the author’s name, to great success. But this gift can be used for more nefarious purposes. Tia’s police detective girlfriend figures out what the boy can do, and soon the youth gets over his head in the spirit world.”

Secret Invasion

Maria Hill and Talos are on mission in Russia in a new behind-the-scenes video from Secret Invasion News. Click through to see for yourself.

The Last of Us

Relatedly, a set photo from The Last of Us HBO Series appears to confirm they’re now filming the flashback scene set in an abandoned mall from the Left Behind DLC expansion.

Star Trek: Prodigy



The Protostar faces its own Kobayashi Maru when forced to return to its horrible prison planet in the synopsis for tomorrow’s episode, “A Moral Star, Part 1.”

The crew forgo their dreams of Starfleet to return to Tars Lamora in a no-win scenario. Written by: S1 Writers Room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Lisa Schultz Boyd, Nikhil S. Jayaram, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Chad Quandt, Aaron J. Waltke) Directed by: Ben Hibon

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza

The Looney Tunes celebrate Valentine’s Day on HBO Max this February 3.

The Flash

A trailer for The Flash’s March 9 return features Goldface and more time-travel nonsense than you can shake the Weather Wizard’s wand at.

Naomi

Naomi’s mad at her parents for not telling her she’s metahuman in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Enigma.”

