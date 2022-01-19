What Future DC Project Could Include a Peacemaker Star?

Halloween Ends finds itself another cast member. Shazam! Fury of the Gods producer Peter Safran teases the sequel’s bigger scope. Ming-Na Wen hopes fans will see The Book of Boba Fett’s bigger picture when it’s over. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois and Naomi. Spoilers now!

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story

TV Line reports Daniel Radcliffe will play “Weird Al” Yankovic in a biopic for Roku written by Funny or Die’s Eric Appel in collaboration with Yankovic, himself. The film promises to explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” In a press release, Yankovic stated “when my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Halloween Ends

Actor Michael O’Leary revealed on Twitter he’s joined the cast of Halloween Ends as Doctor Mathis, a character briefly mentioned in Halloween Kills.[Bloody-Disgusting]

Unconfirmed DCEU Project

Appearing as a guest on the TV’s Top 5 podcast, James Gunn revealed a character from his Peacemaker TV series is slated to appear “in a future big DC movie.”

It [Peacemaker] is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters…I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that’s from here. So we are connected to all of this. Who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive players in Infinity War and Endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever?

[/Film]

Unconfirmed DC Project II

Appearing as a guest on Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum (via Comic Book), Jensen Ackles stated he has “his fingers crossed” for a role in another secret DC project.

Jensen Ackles revealed on a podcast today that he currently has 'his fingers crossed' for a role in a secret DC property that is currently in deveopment. ???? pic.twitter.com/lKd8KXJo1Y — davinson ❓0❓❓ (@limbodev) January 18, 2022

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Peter Safran stated Fury of the Gods has “more humour” and “bigger action” than the first Shazam! movie.

I loved the first Shazam movie. I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humour, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it. I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions,” Safran continued. “I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it’s a thrill.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

New promotional artwork of the Scarlet Witch has surfaced on Twitter.

Those Who Walk Away

For their first date, a newly-minted couple decide to break into a haunted house belonging to a monster named “Rotcreep” in the trailer for Those Who Walk Away, available on VOD February 11th, 2022.

Secret Invasion

Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is now filming in Halifax, England according to a new report by the Halifax Courier.

The Book of Boba Fett

In conversation with The Radio Times, Ming-Na Wen stated she hopes the Book of Boba Fett finale will allow fans to appreciate Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s decision to structure the season through a series of elaborate flashbacks.

I really hope that they want to go back and see the whole thing over again in a different light after, you know, knowing how things have–I’m so careful with my words here, how things have evolved, and all these other elements that have come into play. You know, that’s what’s so great with [producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filioni]. They are so knowledgeable about this world, about Star Wars, and they’re such huge fans that they know how to set up the pieces and make moves that you don’t even know are coming.

Superman & Lois

Clark’s visions threaten to become a national emergency in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Thing in the Mines.”

Naomi

Naomi continues to learn more about herself in the trailer for “Zero to Sixty,” also airing next week.

Moon Knight

Finally, you may now watch Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke react to the Moon Knight trailer in real time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPC049JCdMgBanner art by Jim Cook