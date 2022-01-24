Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Will Show the End of the Viking Era

Prepare to shout ‘skål’, my fellow Vikings, because a new show featuring our favourite Norsemen and women is finally here. Two years after the story of the Lothbrok family ended Netflix is giving us Vikings: Valhalla, a new show set in the Viking era.

Here’s what you should know before watching the Vikings sequel.

When is Vikings: Valhalla set?

Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years after the original Vikings series ended. This means we have a whole new cast of characters to meet and a new chapter of history to explore.

As the Netflix synopsis describes it:

In this sequel to “Vikings,” a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

The series will once again explore the conflict between the Vikings and England, this time in the 11th century. The 11th century is also historically where the Viking age ends so we’ll likely see this fall depicted in Valhalla.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Vikings: Valhalla is led by Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, aka the famed Viking who is believed to have been the first European to set foot in North America.

Alongside him will be Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eiríksdóttir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson.

John Kavanagh is one cast member who will reprise his role from Vikings as The Seer.

Jeb Stuart is the creator of the show along with Michael Hirst, who created the original Vikings.

Vikings Valhalla: Trailer

There have been two official trailers for Vikings: Valhalla so far. A first look at the show was revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event.

An official full trailer followed in January which shows more of the intense conflict between the Vikings and the English royals.

Vikings Valhalla: Australian Release Date

Vikings: Valhalla will consist of eight episodes in the first season, all of which drop on Netflix on February 25.

Netflix has apparently ordered 24 episodes of the series meaning we can look forward to a few more seasons after this one.

If you want to catch up on the original series of Vikings you can find all six seasons on Netflix now.