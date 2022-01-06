Vampire Hunters Learn How to Get a Head in Unlife in This New Graphic Novel

It’s not all fun and games, fighting vampires. Sometimes you just have to put your head in the game, before someone loses theirs entirely.

io9 is excited to reveal a first look inside cartoonist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell’s new quirky supernatural crossover adventure at Dark Horse Comics, Falconspeare. The new graphic novel, written and illustrated by Johnson-Cadwell (with lettering by Clem Robins), features the 19th century heroes Professor J.T. Meinhardt, Mr. Knox, and Ms. Mary Van Sloan, characters Johnson-Cadwell created alongside Hellboy icon Mike Mignola for the comics Mr. Higgins Comes Home and Our Encounters With Evil: Adventures of Professor J.T. Meinhardt and his Assistant Mr. Knox. Now, those heroes are teaming up for another kooky, spooky adventure investigating the paranormal perils of the age, this time investigating the mysterious disappearance of a fellow agent of supernatural investigation: the titular vampire slayer, James Falconspeare. Check out the cover for Falconspeare below, by Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator colorist Dave Stewart!

Image: Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart/Dark Horse

“Professor Meinhardt, Mr. Knox, and Ms. Mary Van Sloan answer a call from their past. A lost colleague and friend from their formative days may be reaching out to them after years of silence. Is it a call for help, or a warning?” Johnson-Cadwell teased Gizmodo about the plot of Falconspeare, in a statement provided via email. “Our heroes are prepared to find out, though may not be prepared for what they uncover. They pit themselves against vampires and werewolves once more, but is there a more terrible encounter yet to come?”

“As a cartoonist, Warwick is entirely fearless. Any time I think I’ve done something a bit out there, a little bit exciting, I have only to look at Warwick’s stuff to be reminded what exciting really looks like,” Mignola added in his own statement, provided via email. Speaking of exciting — and the aforementioned head loss — check out a few pages of Ms. Sloan, Mr. Knox, and Falconspeare’s adventures below, making their debut here on Gizmodo:

Image: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell and Clem Robins/Dark Horse

Image: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell and Clem Robins/Dark Horse

Image: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell and Clem Robins/Dark Horse

Image: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell and Clem Robins/Dark Horse

Image: Warwick Johnson-Cadwell and Clem Robins/Dark Horse

Falconspeare will hit shelves at comic book stores next week on January 12, before releasing more widely in bookstores starting January 25.