Updates From The Batman, Ironheart, and More

The Chucky cast discusses their hopes for season two of the Syfy show. More Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promo art shows off its four key heroes. Plus Star Trek: Prodigy’s kid crew heads to the holodeck, and more. To me, my spoilers!

DC Showcase — Constantine: The House of Mystery

Likewise, the latest animated John Constantine project has also been rated “R” for “some bloody violence.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

More new Multiverse of Madness promotional art has surfaced on Twitter, showcasing Strange, Wong, America Chavez, and Wanda.

The Batman



The latest TV spot for The Batman leans into Batman and Catwoman’s will-they-or-won’t-they relationship.

A Banquet

Sienna Guillory’s teenage daughter refuses to eat yet stays perfectly healthy after she devotes herself to a mysterious “higher power” in the trailer for A Banquet, available on VOD February 18.

Last Survivors

A father (Steve Moyer) who raised his son (Drew Van Acker) in a post-apocalyptic woodland learns armageddon may have been greatly exaggerated after breaking into Alicia Silverstone’s house in the trailer for Last Survivors, available on VOD February 4.

The Malevolent Bride

Filming begins later this week on The Malevolent Bride, a new “supernatural thriller” miniseries at A+E Studios starring Tom Avni, Lioz Levy, Maya Wertheimer, Hisham Suliman, Dar Zuzovsky, Esti Zakheim, Shai Avivi, Lir Katz, Adi Gilat and Elisha Banai. The story “follows the hunt for a vengeful spirit terrorizing an unsuspecting Hasidic community in present-day Jerusalem. A pair of unlikely demon-hunters–Hasidic psychologist Malki Price (Levy) and agnostic young physicist Dov Be’er (Avni)–join forces to uncover the secret behind the malevolent spirit’s origins.” [Deadline]

Ironheart

According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, the Disney+ series Ironheart plans to introduce a villainous character “in their 40s, brilliant, and comedic” believed to be Obadiah Stane’s son, Ezekiel “Zeke” Stane.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Gwyn struggles to fit in on the Protostar in the synopsis for “Kobayashi”, today’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the U.S.S. Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck. Written by: Aaron J. Waltke Directed by: Alan Wan

Naomi

The cast of Naomi discuss their characters in a new featurette.

Chucky

Finally, the cast of Chucky discuss their hopes for season two in conversation with Syfy.

