Updates From Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, and More

John Cena goes behind the scenes in a new Peacemaker featurette. Get a glimpse of what’s to come on the Nancy Drew finale. Plus, what’s next on Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Naomi, and more. Spoilers get!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Reshoots have wrapped on the Doctor Strange sequel according to Xochitl Gomez on TikTok.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie has our first look at Space: 1999‘s Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp in The Munsters.

MUNSTERS CASTING NEWS! I am thrilled to bring you the first photo from the set of CATHERINE SCHELL as Zoya Krupp. ???? I am sure you all remember Catherine as Maya from Space: 1999 or perhaps from Roy Ward Baker’s Moon Zero Two… or On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the Dr. Who episode City of Death or her films with Peter Sellers The Return of the Pink Panther and The Prisoner of Zenda. ???????? Catherine retired from acting in the 90’s , but now she is back and we are so happy to have her join us on THE MUNSTERS! #themunsters #catherineschell #robzombie #space1999

Hellbender

A drinking game involving a live worm awakens a teenager’s witchy ancestry in the trailer for Hellbender, coming to Shudder February 24, 2022.

Two-Sentence Horror Stories

Couples can’t catch a break in the synopses for both January 30 episodes of Two-Sentence Horror Stories.

Teeth BEFORE I MET YOU I WAS IN A DARK AND LONELY PLACE… – A couple leaves the city for a romantic weekend in the woods, only to find themselves the target of a group of hostile locals. Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Chelsea Jackson, Gainaele Royer and Shawn Stewart star. Kathleen Hepburn directed the episode written by Lisa Morales. (#302). Original airdate 1/30/2022. The Killer Inside I WANTED ALL OF HER… – A couple’s quarrel takes a dark and violent turn revealing how far one of them will go to protect the one they love. Sarah Himadeh, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Irma Leong, Nilo Ghajar and Coulton Jackson star. Heidi Saman directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi. (#307). Original airdate 1/30/2022.

4400

A “misunderstanding” may prove fatal for a member of the 4400 cast in the synopsis for “You Only Meant Well”.

TEMPERS FLARE – While Shanice (Brittany Adebomola) helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world and what she knows about the 44orum. After a disturbing incident, Hayden (AMARR) realises the comfort of Kaminsky home may not be what is safest for everyone. Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother but is Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to be trusted and what is his connection to Claudette (Jaye Ladymore)? Meanwhile, an unfortunate misunderstanding might prove fatal for one of the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Daniel Willis directed the episode written by Jackie Decembly (#111). Original airdate 1/31/2022.

Naomi

Naomi learns a little more about herself in the synopsis for “Enigma” airing February 1.

THE BALANCING ACT – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her… and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins (#104). Original airdate 2/1/2022.

Superman & Lois

Lucy Lane pays a visit to Smallville in the synopsis for “The Inverse Method” — the fourth episode of Superman & Lois season two.

JENNA DEWAN (“SUPERGIRL”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois’ sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah’s upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong (#204).

Batwoman

Gotham’s villains unite in the synopsis for “Broken Toys”, the February 3 episode of Batwoman.

DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can’t get worse… Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham’s most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary’s (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams (#311). Original airdate 2/3/2022.

Nancy Drew

KSiteTV has photos from the January 28 season finale of Nancy Drew. Click through to see the rest.

Moon Knight

Marvel and Disney preview (quite a bit!) of footage in this surprisingly robust “teaser” for the full Moon Knight trailer arriving later today.

Peacemaker

Finally, a new Peacemaker featurette discusses the character’s sad inability to fit in with rest of humanity.

