Twitter Is Now Allowing Some Users to Display Their NFTs, I’m So Sorry

We seem to be in the middle (or the start) of an NFT craze. But however you want to put it, Twitter wants to capitalise on it.

In a tweet back in September, Justin Taylor, head of consumer product marketing for Twitter, shared what the platform was working on in the NFT space.

Here’s a sneak peek???? on what we’re working on for NFT profile verification. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Z8c6tH3BBy — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) September 29, 2021

Taylor’s tweet showed that Twitter could soon be allowing users to add NFTs to their profile.

Well, on Friday, Twitter went ahead with this threat.

gm! You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

Did we really ask for this, Twitter?

This feature is limited, however. Only those with a Twitter Blue subscription will be given the opportunity to show off their NFTs. So if someone has a hexagon profile pic, you will know three things: 1. they pay for Twitter, 2. they have at least one NFT and 3. they use an iOS device.

The fourth, if you want another, is who you will likely block next.

This is actually a really good grift on Twitter's part. They made the NFT bros pay for the privilege of being mass blocked. https://t.co/3qN1TkgdSU — this is not a camera (@GenderTernary) January 20, 2022

At launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets (Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow and Trust Wallet) that users can connect to their profiles and verify that, as The Verge put it, their tokens are of the ‘no-fungible variety’. Head over to that Twitter thread to learn how to add your NFT, if you want.

The move is hardly surprising considering @jack has long been a supporter of bitcoin, so much so that his bio on the platform simply reads #bitcoin.

Heck, back in July, Dorsey went so far as to claim that bitcoin — a cryptocurrency with some pretty questionable environmental impacts — could be the key to world peace.

The now-former CEO also tweeted previously that bitcoin would unite the United States.

#Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and eventually: world) — jack⚡️ (@jack) August 9, 2021

Twitter lets you ‘tip’ your favourite ‘creators’ with crypto and let’s not forget the fact that Dorsey’s first ever tweet is actually minted as an NFT.

So the dude who paid $US2.9 million (just over $4 million) for ‘just setting up my twttr’ might be able to show everyone he owns it, now Twitter is pushing out this new feature that literally no one asked for.

This post has been updated to show the feature is now being rolled out.