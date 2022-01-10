Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

This affordable robot vacuum cleaner doubles as a mop and possesses a suctioning power of up to 2000Pa. By installing its app onto your smartphone, you can use voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant to conveniently start and stop cleaning.

Coredy’s robot vacuum cleaner usually sells for a RRP of $319.99 but at the moment, Amazon Australia has reduced its price down to $299.99. However, if you opt to apply their $50 coupon, you can get it for a solid $249.99.

Check it out here.

If you’re someone who struggles to remember to charge your wireless earbuds, the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 true wireless earbuds could be the answer to your problems. These little guys possess an 8-hour listening time, which ca be extended to a whopping playtime of 100 hours thanks to its fast charging case.

Right now, these Anker earbuds are down to $49.99 (from a RRP of $69.99). Plus, if you apply the $10 coupon, you can bring these earbuds down to $39.99.

You wouldn’t want to miss this so head on over here to check out this great deal.

Previously, 3D printing was restricted to engineers and designers, but now that it’s become more accessible, lots of options have popped up in the market. That said, it’s not a cheap hobby to pursue but it is one that is both endlessly inventive and satisfying.

Unlike more professional printers, this 3D printer is easy-to-use, comes fully assembled and can build models of 150 x 150 x 150 mm. The FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite is currently on sale for $400.32 (down from $599). If you do the math, that’s a solid $198.58 you can save if you decide to indulge in 3D printing as your New Year hobby.

If you’re working from home this summer and you a) don’t have access to air-con or b) don’t want to ring up a steep electricity bill, consider this USB table fan.

Ultra-lightweight, portable and small, you’ll be able to pick it up and take it with you anywhere you go. It sports a surprisingly powerful breeze and thanks to its 180-degree rotation, you can angle it in any direction to keep you cool.

Shop it here for just $16.99 (down from $24.99).

There’s nothing worse than witnessing, or experiencing, an accident on the road and having no evidence to support you when you make an insurance claim or police report. Even memorising a number plate can slip your mind as you process what’s happened right in front of you. That’s usually why many drivers turn to dash cams for both peace of mind and their protection.

This Zenfox 3-channel dash cam will give your rig some extra security with front, interior and rear cameras, with a clear HD resolution of 1080p. And in case you’re worried about low visibility at night, it comes installed with STARVIS sensors and WDR technology to ensure excellent night image quality. Plus, built-in GPS and Wi-Fi for faster transfer speed.

You can get yours here for $280.49 (down from $329.99).

This premium gaming headset from EPOS and Sennheiser compromises nothing in sound performance for the keen gamer. Some of its key features include lag-free wireless connection and a built-in intelligent battery management that automatically detects when the headset isn’t in use in order to conserve battery life plus fast-charging. Most importantly, it sounds great too.

If you head over to eBay here you can shop this wireless headset for $269 (down from $469).

When this limited edition Nintendo Switch featuring its pastel-themed Joy-Cons was first released, it became a hot commodity and sold out everywhere. Since its blue and green Joy-Cons can’t be obtained in any other way, you’ll want to jump on this bargain stat.

For those who’ve yet to jump on the Animal Crossing hype train, this is a rare bundle which includes the console and comes with the beloved game that kept some people sane during the first lockdown back in 2020.

Pick up yours here for $494 (down from $549.90).

If you’re looking for a gaming monitor that will fully immerse you in any game you play, look to this 27-inch curved gaming monitor from Dell. It enjoys a QHD display that offers 77% more screen as well as a 165Hz refresh rate so that you can react faster to enemy attacks.

Check it out here for $373.75 (down from $599).

If you’ve ever suffered from the dilemma where you need to keep using your phone but you’re also in need of a fast charge, you’ll want to pick up one of Belkin’s MagSafe 2-in-1 wireless chargers. It’s a convenient way to watch videos in bed or display recipes when cooking, all while charging two devices at the same time.

Check it out here for $109.99 (down from $149.95).