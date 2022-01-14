Tim Allen Is Returning to The Santa Clause for Disney+

Three Santa Clause films just weren’t enough. Now, almost two decades since the release of the third one, Disney is bringing back the holiday comedy as a limited series for Disney+. Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa in a story where he’s looking for a new Santa to pass the sleigh too.

The first Santa Clause was released in 1994 and was about a man named Scott Calvin (Allen) who accidentally kills Santa and is brought to the North Pole — where he discovers he’s contractually obligated to take over the role. Hence, the Santa “Clause.” At first he hates it but eventually he embraces his new role, which only bolsters his relationship with his kids. Two sequels were released in 2002 and 2006 to diminishing results, adding new twists and turns into Santa lore.

The new limited series picks up now. Scott is in his 60s, he’s not as good of a Santa as he used to be, and with his family getting older, he realises he needs to shift the balance back to them. So he sets out on a quest to be a better father and find a new Santa.

Jack Burditt, who has worked on 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, is the showrunner and executive producer. Filming begins in March. Whether or not other characters from the movies (played by the likes of David Krumholtz, Aisha Tyler, Kevin Pollak, Judge Reinhold, etc.) will return is unclear. But Allen is, obviously, the biggest name and star so if he’s back, odds are Disney is looking to bring back as many characters as possible to keep the series in step with the films. Which, honestly, are better-than-average Christmas movies. While the second two are not nearly as good as the first, Allen’s loveable everyman personality blended with Disney magic has always been a solid combination.

No word on when The Santa Clause will be on the streamer but, if production is starting in March, it seems likely the studio will try and get it out for the holiday season.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.