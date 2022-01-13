This Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer Is Heavy on Wolves

Full disclosure: the only two minutes of Ridley Scott’s gooey sci-fi HBO Max series Raised by Wolves that I’ve seen were in the original trailer for season one, which didn’t really capture my attention. Now I’ve seen two more minutes, courtesy of this brand-new season two trailer, you can consider my attention thoroughly ensnared. It’s very confused, but it’s definitely been caught.

So I (think I) know season one of Raised by Wolves ended with Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) in the planet Kepler-22b’s tropical zone, which is apparently less deadly than their colony’s previous location. This is corroborated by this new trailer, but then watch what happens:

A lot! A lot happens, and it seems like everyone and everything other than the children — maybe — wants to kill somebody else. There’s the androids Mother and Father, who will happily murder anyone to protect the children they’re supposed to raise. There’s the new zealot Caleb (Jack Hawkins), who seems like his plan is to take out anyone who doesn’t convert to his sun-god religion. There are all the alien monsters on the planet, none of which look like herbivores. There’s an enormous number of the “devolved” humans, who clearly have many, many weapons, as well as an impromptu gladiatorial arena. And last but certainly not least, there’s the bonkers flying snake monster that Mother gave birth to in the season one finale, which the official season two synopsis has a rather euphemistic term for:

“In season two of Raised by Wolves, Android partners Mother and Father, along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s ‘natural child’ threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.”

The second season of Raised by Wolves will premiere February 3 on HBO Max.

