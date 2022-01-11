The First Bob’s Burgers Movie Trailer Is True To Itself

It’s taken more than four full years since it was initially announced, but we finally have our first look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie and I very much suspect fans of the long-running Fox animated series will be satisfied with this first trailer. Nothing’s changed but the aspect ratio.

If you’re wondering why Bob is slinging burgers in front of the Wonder Wharf amusement park instead of inside his restaurant, might I direct you to the official synopsis for the film?

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.”

Sounds like Bob’s Burgers business as usual, give or take a UFO and a robot. But would you like to know something kind of wild? This is Disney’s first 2D animated movie to be released theatrically in America since it made Winnie the Pooh in 2011 — and Bob’s only has this distinction because Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2020.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie features the voice talents of Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain. You may note the absence of comedian Jay Johnston, who voiced Jimmy Pesto Sr. in the TV series before it was discovered he participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. As far as I know, a new voice actor has not been announced, and Jimmy hasn’t shown up yet in the current season of the show. The character also isn’t in this trailer, but it’s hard to imagine such a major supporting character not playing a role in the film, especially since work on the movie began years ago and Johnston was only dropped from the series last December. We’ll see! Er, hear!

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.