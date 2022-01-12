A Feature About the Dark Side of Beanie Babies Is Coming to Apple

Remember Beanie Babies? I was trying not to, no doubt you were too, but Apple wants us to relive the intense Beanie Baby craze that took the 90s by the throat. In particular, the dark side of these cute little plushies.

Ya, Apple’s next feature, The Beanie Bubble, is all about the intense and expensive drama surrounding the Beanie Baby boom.

The feature traces the desperate search for those sacred heart-shaped tags bearing the first name of Beanie Baby creator Ty Warner. It’s based on the book by Zac Bissonnette, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.

According to Apple, The Beanie Bubble pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it.

“It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags,” Apple says.

Confirmed for Apple’s The Beanie Bubble feature is Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Geraldine Viswanathan (an Aussie actress who gained attention in the role of Kayla in the 2018 film Blockers).

Produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder, president of Imagine Features, The Beanie Bubble marks the first film order to hail from a deal between Apple and Imagine Entertainment for scripted films.

The Beanie Bubble is co-directed by Saturday Night Live alum Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash of the Grammy-winning band OK Go. The married directing duo developed the story together, and Gore wrote the screenplay. In addition to starring, however, Galifianakis also serves as executive producer.

Could Apple reignite the Beanie Baby craze with this feature? God, I hope not.