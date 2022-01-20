The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Batman Will Be Epic, Picard Reunites With Q

Jack Quaid promises The Boys will continue to be even more messed up in season 3. The shadow of Q lingers in a new Star Trek: Picard poster. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Spoilers, away!

M3GAN

According to Deadline, the James Wan-produced “tech thriller” starring Alison Williams is now scheduled for a January 2023 release date.

The Batman

According to IMAX Melbourne, Matt Reeves’ The Batman allegedly runs a stonking 176 minutes long — just four minutes shy of three hours.

Meanwhile, Batman and Catwoman survey Gotham on their latest poster, courtesy of Twitter Movies.

Fistful of Vengeance

Netflix also has our first look at the Wu Assassins movie, Fistful of Vengeance.

Slapface

Two brothers whose favourite pastime is slapping each other in the face attract the attention of a demon in the trailer for Slapface, coming to VOD February 3.

King Knight

Midsommar gets the Zucker brothers treatment in the trailer for King Knight, starring Nelson Franklin, Johnny Pemberton, Barbara Crampton, Ray Wise and Andy Milonakis as well as the voices of Aubrey Plaza and AnnaLynne McCord.

All the Moons

A little girl is turned into a vampire after a bomb destroys her orphanage during the Carlist Wars in the trailer for All the Moons, streaming on Shudder February 10.

Expired

A futuristic hitman (Ryan Kwanten) seeks the help of scientist (Hugo Weaving) upon realising he decays when near the night club singer (Jillian Nguyen) he’s in love with in the trailer for Expired, available on VOD March 18.

The Boys

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Jack Quaid promised the latest season of The Boys is “even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far.”

I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up Boys moments.

Picard

Jean-Luc poses with Q on a new Picard poster for season two.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Janeway solves another space anomaly in the synopsis for “Time Amok,” today’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.

When the U.S.S. Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronise the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs.

Written by: Nikhil S. Jayaram

Directed by: Olga Ulanova, Sung Shin

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends visit a bar for time travellers in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Fixed Point.”

Batwoman

Finally, Batwoman must stop Poison Ivy from blowing up a dam in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Toxic.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpFfO5qnusYBanner art by Jim Cook

