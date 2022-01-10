The Batman Villains: Our Best Looks Yet at Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman

You don’t have to be a comic book or movie fan to know the names Riddler, Penguin, or Catwoman. Villains in the Batman universe are as famous, if not more so, than the Caped Crusader himself. And so someone who hasn’t been following every morsel of information about Matt Reeves’ new film, The Batman, might assume they know exactly what those characters are going to be. We’ve all seen them before. But not like this.

While multiple trailers and teases have previously revealed Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), a new dump of publicity still has them coming out of the shadows and into the light. Now you can really get a good glimpse of just how raw, gritty, and different these three iterations of the characters are from what fans know from previous movies, TV, and comic book adaptations.

Here’s the Riddler

Image: Warner Bros.

Paul Dano plays the Riddler in The Batman and he looks way creepier than versions we’re used to seeing.

Quack quack

Image: Warner Bros.

Colin Farrell is the Penguin, looking much more sleazy mob boss than water-based creature.

The Cat and the Bat

Image: Warner Bros.

Here’s Batman himself, played by Robert Pattinson, and Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz. That she’s getting most of her marketing besides Batman strongly suggests she’s less of a villain than the others. Or maybe that’s just what the filmmakers want us to think.

Riddle me this

Image: Warner Bros.

Another image of Riddler, getting ready to tape someone up. The glasses over the mask are just really upsetting.

Boss Penguin

Image: Warner Bros.

Penguin sitting in an apartment that says “I’m getting my own TV show after this.”

Cat burglar

Image: Warner Bros.

Design-wise, Catwoman’s look is certainly the most grounded.

The hero of the story

Image: Warner Bros.

And here we have writer director Matt Reeves, the man most responsible for bringing a solo Batman movie back to the big screen.

More Matt

Image: Warner Bros.

Reeves directing Pattinson.

March 4, get here soon

Image: Warner Bros.

Batman and Catwoman (and Penguin and Riddler) will show down on March 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.