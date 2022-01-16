The Apple Car Will Probably Have Parts Sourced From South Korea

The jury’s still out on how promising the upcoming Apple Car will be, but recent reports suggest that the electronics company turned automaker is looking to South Korea for its parts.

The Apple Car is still currently nothing more than a vague idea tucked away inside a few brains, but Apple Insider has drawn on two reports that suggest the vehicle’s main producer will be chosen by the end of 2022 but that many parts will likely be sourced from South Korean companies.

From the article:

The main manufacturer of the forthcoming “Apple Car” is expected to be chosen by the end of 2022, and firms in South Korea are vying to provide parts. Backing up a recent claim by Wedbush, a new industry report claims that Apple will select its chief partner for the “Apple Car” by the end of the year. The Wedbush claim said that Apple will announce the partnership in 2022, but the new report says only that selection will be completed. According to Korea IT News, though, the selection will be followed by the start of full-scale development. Reportedly, Apple executives visited South Korean car firms on December 11, 2021, marking the second time they have been in talks with local companies.

Right now, it sounds like there’s already a manufacturer in mind to provide the bulk of the product development, but there are no indications as to what that company is. But Apple is keeping its eye on South Korean technology developers, reportedly aiming to implement tech from several different companies in its new vehicle.

I’d take all this with a grain of salt, considering the Apple Car has been just a few years away for several years now. This is as close as we’ve come to seeing an actual vehicle — but there’s still plenty of time for the whole thing to fall through. We’ll see how things play out.