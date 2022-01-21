The Ahsoka Star Wars Show Adds Mary Elizabeth Winstead

When Ahsoka Tano appeared on The Mandalorian, fans went nuts. When it was announced the Jedi Apprentice to Anakin Skywalker was getting her own show, they got even more excited. And now that show is gearing up for production and is continuing to add to its awesome cast.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead, star of Birds of Prey, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and 10 Cloverfield Lane is joining the cast of the show. There’s no word on whom she is playing but she’ll star opposite Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen as some form of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is rumoured to be playing Sabine Wren.

Dave Filoni is writing the show and it’s once again executive produced by he and Jon Favreau. Filoni, of course, co-created Ahsoka with George Lucas for The Clone Wars and has since followed through with her story in Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.

This story is developing…

