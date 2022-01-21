The Ahsoka Star Wars Show Adds Mary Elizabeth Winstead

When Ahsoka Tano appeared on The Mandalorian, fans went nuts. When it was announced the Jedi Apprentice to Anakin Skywalker was getting her own show, they got even more excited. And now that show is gearing up for production and is continuing to add to its awesome cast.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Mary Elizabeth Winstead, star of Birds of Prey, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and 10 Cloverfield Lane is joining the cast of the show. There’s no word on whom she is playing but she’ll star opposite Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, Hayden Christensen as some form of Anakin Skywalker, as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who is rumoured to be playing Sabine Wren.
Dave Filoni is writing the show and it’s once again executive produced by he and Jon Favreau. Filoni, of course, co-created Ahsoka with George Lucas for The Clone Wars and has since followed through with her story in Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian.
This story is developing…
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Read more from Gizmodo:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- It’ll Cost $US6,000 ($8,329) to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Star Wars: Visions Gets It
- Breaking Down Star Wars: The High Republic — Old Jedi, New Tech, and Fascinating Connections
- A Brief Guide to the Long, Ever-Changing History of How Star Wars Has Portrayed Mandalorians
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip
- The Weird History Behind Darth Vader’s Castle
- The 35 Best Star Wars Moments of the Disney Era
- New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge VR Is Here: Easter Eggs, Action, and the Force
- A Very Serious List of Star Wars Characters Matt Smith Could’ve Been in The Rise of Skywalker
- Our Fascination With Canon Is Killing the Way We Value Stories
- The Legacy of Empire Strikes Back’s Biggest Spoiler, 40 Years Later
- What Palpatine Left Behind
- A Field Guide to The Book of Boba Fett’s Star Wars Aliens
- Star Wars Saved Its Best Entrance for Carrie Fisher