Telstra Day Is Back and They’re Giving $400 off Our Favourite Samsung Folding Phone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Telstra has reignited Telstra Day for 2022, kickstarting the year with a decent discount on the Samsung Z Fold 3.

If you’re yet to pick up a Samsung Z Fold 3, Telstra is giving you a pretty compelling reason to do it today, offering $400 off until midnight.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung’s biggest and baddest foldable phone has come a long way in three generations. The original Galaxy Fold was a bold (though unpolished) glimpse at an entirely new category of handset, but also somewhat experimental. Then came the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which sported a much more refined design. But with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung has created something that can handle the stresses of daily life while offering more functionality than you can get on any other phone today.

In our review, we called it ‘the SUV of smartphones’, so do what you will with that information.

Also offered up for Telstra Day today is $100 off the Samsung GS21 FE – bringing the cost down from $999 to $899 and the Samsung A52s, which you can get your hands on for $498, $150 less than its usual $648 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has also been reduced from $1,249 by $300 to $949 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has $400 knocked off for today and will cost you $1,544.

There’s some other deals on offer today, mostly targeted towards people who are “looking to get on top of their fitness game this year”.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is $50 off, coming it at $129, Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 40mm Red with Red Sport Band has $240 off, costing you $509 for today, and the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 44mm Red with Red Sport Band is down to $559 from $799.