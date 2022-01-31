What Accessories Should You Consider for When Your Steam Deck Finally Lands?

The Steam Deck is set to start releasing next month, and I know a few of you have performed some online wizardry to preorder Valve’s handheld console in Australia. So when it lands, what accessories should you consider for your Steam Deck?

Here’s a quick and easy checklist to make sure you’ve got everything you need.

Steam Deck accessories

Once we get our hands on the Steam Deck, we’ll have a better idea of what’s needed, what’s not needed and what unnecessary accessories we just want. For now, let’s dig into the obvious.

Carry case

A carry case will be among the first of many Steam Deck accessories you collect. This is because it comes in the box with your console. This little guy will keep your console clean and safe in transit, and help you avoid scratches on your screen. We’re sure Valve will sell these separately if you ever need a spare or a replacement.

Steam Deck Dock

The Dock will rank among the most desirable Steam Deck accessories. This unit will allow you to connect your console to an external monitor like a Nintendo Switch. It also features USB-C connections and Display Port connectivity, if required. You can pick one up via the official Steam Deck store page when they become available. Like the Steam Deck itself, the Dock does not yet have official pricing in Australia. We’ll update you when it does. For now, it’s just something to keep in mind.

microSD

The next critical accessory you’ll need to pick up will be a microSD card. This will allow you to expand your storage beyond what is already built into your Steam Deck console. You’ll want to find SDXC cards, as these will give you the best performance overall. The device’s use of microSD for storage expansion is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows you to expand the storage space beyond the smaller sizes in each model. On the other, they are a slower storage option compared to the NVMe SSD onboard (eMMC storage on the 64GB), which is something to be aware of. Keep your most frequently played games on the internal storage, and your less-played, or less load-intensive games on the card.

Headphones

With Bluetooth built into the Steam Deck, headphones are among the most obvious accessories you can get. From wireless earbuds to cabled over-ear cans, there are so many options. Razer’s Hammerhead buds are a perfect solution for wireless gaming headphones that travel light. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 would also be an ideal set of over-ear cans for travel, with its beautiful sound and lightweight design.

Keyboard and Mouse

Let’s kill two birds with one stone on this one. Wireless or Bluetooth keyboards and mice are compatible with the Steam Deck. Have a set you use at home already? Connect them and away you go. For cabled keyboards and mice, the Steam Deck does only use USB-C for physical connectivity, so your device will need to be compatible.

In terms of keyboards, we’d probably recommend something smaller. A ten-keyless keyboard like the Hyper X Alloy FPS Pro or the Cooler Master CK530 V2 may be the order of the day here. Small, easy to transport, and tough enough to survive in your baggage.