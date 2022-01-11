Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Joins Final Destination 6

After helming what’s now one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time, director Jon Watts will attempt to cheat death. He’s written a story treatment and come on board to produce Final Destination 6, the latest film in the hit horror franchise, which will go direct to HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and reports that Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick (the new Scream) are current penning the script. A director has yet to be attached and there’s no word what specifically Watts’ story is, but you’d imagine previous rumours of the film being set in the world of first responders is no longer in the cards.

The original Final Destination was released in 2000 and was a surprise hit. It followed a group of high school students who exited a plane when one of their friends had a vision of it crashing, only for that to come true and death to follow up to collect. Four other sequels follows, all of which follow that premise, many of which have become cult favourites. The fifth film was released in 2011 and since then there has been lots of talk about bringing the series back. At one point, Saw writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan even wrote a script, but Watts’ idea is likely to have wiped all of that clean.

After directing two small independent films, Watts was hired by Sony and Marvel to make Spider-Man: Homecoming which was released in 2017. Since then, he’s focused solely on Spider-Man, also helming 2019’s Far From Home and 2021’s No Way Home which, as you’re likely aware, is now the third highest-grossing Marvel film ever, behind only Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. That also puts it sixth all time in the U.S. and eighth all-time worldwide. And it’s still in theatres.

That type of success usually opens any door you want in Hollywood but Watts’ path is already kind of set. He’s set to write and direct an untitled thriller for Apple starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, and Marvel Studios has retained his services to reboot Fantastic Four. Those are some very large projects so you have to guess Watts is a really big Final Destination fan to put that franchise on his to-do list as well.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.