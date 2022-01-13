Scream Meets Twin Peaks in This Clip From Courteney Cox’s New Starz Series

Starz has just dropped a sneak peak at Shining Vale, a new half-hour horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox, a marketing move that is no doubt timed to a certain huge horror movie starring Cox that’s out later this week. But hey, the themes go together, and this clip — which also features Greg Kinnear (as Cox’s husband) and Twin Peaks vet Sherilyn Fenn (as their real estate agent) — definitely piques our interest for the show.

Take a look and soak up the Scream meets Twin Peaks (by way of American Horror Story meets Beetlejuice) kinda vibes.

Creepy how Fenn’s realtor keeps calling the house “she,” don’t you think? Here’s a full description of the show that gives you a bit more context about what to expect about the characters and the spooky situation they — or at least Cox’s character — soon find themselves in:

“Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia ‘Pat’ Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former ‘wild child’ who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (aka lady porn).

Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the ‘crazy’ of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.”

That is a lot of detail, but here’s one more nugget from the press release: “Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her.”

We haven’t ventured onto Starz for a while (we’re still smarting over American Gods season three), but this just might be the show that lures us back. It premieres March 6.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.