Scream Hits Cinemas This Week, Which Is Good News if You, Yeah You, Like Scary Movies

Hey, you. Yeah, you. Do you like scary movies? If you do, you’ll be excited to hear the movie that made that line famous, aka Scream, is returning with another sequel.

While this will be the fifth movie in the franchise, it is not called Scream 5 and is instead just called Scream. Not confusing at all. But the title isn’t the only thing making a comeback.

A lot of your favourite cast members are back on board for the new Scream movie and, of course, we’ll be seeing our old friend Ghostface.

Here’s what we know about the 2022 edition of Scream.

What is happening in the new Scream?

Not much is known about the fifth Scream movie, but we can expect someone will don the Ghostface mask and get up to some murder.

The basic synopsis so far says the movie will follow a woman returning to her hometown to try and find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.

It’s Always Someone You Know. #ScreamMovie – Only in theatres January 14, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NUujkTRlY1 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 10, 2021

Can I see a trailer?

Paramount has released a couple of trailers for Scream and it looks like Ghostface is out for blood once again. Shock, horror.

Check out the first official trailer and the latest clip from the film below.

We’ve also been treated to a handful of new posters for Scream 2022 which give us a nice look into the cast in this new film.

Which cast members are returning?

The original Scream helped build up the names of some of our favourite actors today, in particular David Arquette, Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell.

The fifth Scream brings back all three actors in their original roles as policeman Dewey Riley (Arquette), final girl Sidney Prescott (Campbell) and journalist Gale Weathers (Cox).

There’s also a batch of newcomers to the franchise, including Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

See Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and franchise newbies in #ScreamMovie first look! https://t.co/TvpN2r0R5r pic.twitter.com/dnxAoQ7jjb — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 11, 2021

Presumably, one of the above will also play Ghostface. But who?

One of the most closely guarded secrets on the Scream set was the identity of the killer, which was even hidden from the cast in the script.

“We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie. We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunit,” director Tyler Gillet told Entertainment Weekly.

It’s a miracle a fifth Scream is happening at all seeing as the director behind the four other films in the franchise, Wes Craven, tragically passed away in 2015.

Taking up the mantle are Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who recently directed another tense thriller, Ready or Not.

According to Courteney Cox, Craven would be pleased with the new film.

“I feel Wes would be so happy with the way Matt and Tyler have rebooted this franchise.”

Original Scream writer Kevin Williamson is also on board as an executive producer.

Scream 5: Australian release date

Scream is coming to our screens very soon. An Australian cinema release date is currently set for January 13, 2022.

Will the film be worth my time?

The sad truth with sequels for iconic films is that sometimes (oftentimes) they leave fans disappointed. If you’re wondering whether Scream 5 will do the franchise justice, however, it looks as though you may be safe to set expectations high.

According to People, initial reviews from critics are telling the story that the reboot delivers in every way possible.

Former RottenTomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares tweeted that:

“If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved and wanting more. Oh yeah, it’s scary (and funny) as hell.”

Fuck me, wow! Have finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers… and then some. If this franchise means something to you — and it means so damn much to me — you will leave satisfied, moved, and wanting more. Oh yeah, it's scary (and funny) as hell. pic.twitter.com/U88VOS1FUb — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) January 7, 2022

Given this film will continue the journey of the main characters from previous films, it’s not a bad idea to do a Scream re-watch before the 2022 instalment.

The first three Scream movies are streaming now on Stan and you can watch the fourth movie via digital rental on the Apple Store.

This article has been updated with additional details since it was originally published and we will add more as we learn more.