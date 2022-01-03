Samsung Is Bringing the Blockchain to Your Smart TV With a New Feature No One Asked For

Apparently eager to shepherd us into a world where people proudly display their non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on their smart TV screens, Samsung has announced that its 2022 TV lineup will include built-in support for browsing, purchasing, and showing off NFT art.

Billed by Samsung as “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator,” the NFT Aggregation Platform will reportedly allow potential buyers to preview NFTs that are available for purchase while simultaneously learning their history, “from who created it, to what comprises its blockchain metadata.”

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company said in a press release. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place.”

If you’re more of an NFT creator than a customer, have no fear, Samsung has also taken your needs into account: Using the brand’s Smart Calibration technology, the marketplace is designed to intuitively adjust the display settings on your TV to match a given creator’s preset values, which will ensure that your dignified Ape art looks uniformly sparkling in anyone’s living room. According to Samsung, more details about the NFT Aggregation Platform will be made available in the next couple of weeks, as the 2022 TVs begin shipping out.

While Samsung says that the need for a solution to “today’s fragmented [NFT] viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” it’s tough to imagine that we’re boldly heading into a future where NFTs are prevalent enough that people are using their TVs to display and shop for them. At a minimum, though, it looks like more and more tech platforms will be adding support for NFTs in the very near future; we’ll keep our eyes peeled to see if public interest mirrors that enthusiasm.