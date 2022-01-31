Here’s Where You Can Get the Biggest PS5 Game Releases For Cheap

February is slated to be a hot, hot month for new releases, with long-anticipated successors to big franchises including Horizon Forbidden West and Dying Light 2: Stay Human finally hitting shelves. Not to mention Elden Ring — oh you know, just the epic fantasy RPG from the minds of George R. R. Martin (author of A Song of Ice and Fire) and Hidetaka Miyazaki (the brains behind Dark Souls).

That’s right folks, we’re getting three huge titles next month and we can barely contain our excitement. That’s why we’ve trawled the internet to locate the best deals on these upcoming games.

If you’re not convinced you need to play any of the forementioned pre-orders, then make sure you check out PS5 bargains such as Battlefield 2042 for $48, Back For Blood: Deluxe Edition at $49, and lastly, Immortals Fenyx Rising for just $29.

For the PS4 troopers on the look out for a new game under $30, have a look at Red Dead Redemption II which is now down to $29, Cyberpunk 2077 for $29 and The Mafia Trilogy for $28.

You can check out the full list of deals for PlayStation games and accessories below.

Grab February’s biggest new releases for cheap

In Dying Light 2, you’ll play as infected survivor Aiden Caldwell, who uses his various parkour skills to explore the zombie-ridden landscape known as The City. Taking place 15 years after the original game, the world of Dying Light faces its darkest hour, so you’ll need to align with a faction if you want to make it through the night.

You can find the cheapest copy of the standard edition for $69 (down from $99.95) for PS4 here and for PS5 here.

However, if you love receiving a couple of goodies with your pre-order, you can grab a copy of the Deluxe Edition here for $99 (down from $119.95) for your PS4 or PS5. Dying Light 2 will become available on February 4.

Zombies not your thing? Reunite with Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West on February 18. In this post-apocalyptic world, Aloy races against the clock to prevent yet another mass extinction, but along the way discovers a secret that will rock her world forever.

If you’re content to settle for the standard edition, you’ll find it at its cheapest for $78 on the PS4 and, and $98 on the PS5 here.

Meanwhile, the Special Edition is available for $124 on PS4 here and $139 on PS5 here. Go for the Special Edition if you want to receive a steelbook, mini art book and a digital copy of its sure-to-be moving soundtrack.

Elden Ring is a must-have for fans of the notoriously difficult Dark Souls games. You’ll play as one of the Tarnished, whose sole mission is to find the shards of the shattered Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord. By the looks of the trailer, on your epic quest you’ll face undead soldiers, a dragon or two and many who seek to deceive you to further their own ambitions.

The cheapest copy is available for $79.90 (RRP $109.95) for both PS4 and PS5. Elden Ring will be available February 25.

The best PS5 game deals

Is your shame pile still not tall enough? Check out the best deals we’ve rounded up for your PS5:

The best PS4 games deals

For those still clinging to their beloved PS4, here’s a host of great bargains we’ve spotted:

The best PS5 accessory deals

If none of these titles pique your interest, here’s a few of our handpicked PS5 accessory deals going right now too.

One hot commodity is the PS5 HD camera which is currently on sale for $84, down from its usual $99.95. So if you’ve been umm-ing and ah-ing about kickstarting that Twitch channel, then this might just be the sign you’ve been waiting for. Complete the set up with a Pulse 3D wireless headset that’s been discounted down to $139 (from $159.95).

Thanks to the release of the new galaxy-themed DualSense controllers, the standard white controller is now down to $89 (down from its usual RRP of $109.95). Meanwhile the Cosmic Red version of the controller is going for slightly cheaper at $109, down from $119.95. We have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster.