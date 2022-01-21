Bulk up Your Shame Pile With These Nintendo Switch Deals

Have you just finished yet another replay of Breath of the Wild and are looking for something new to play? Or maybe you still haven’t picked up a Nintendo Switch, but are finally looking to pull the trigger? Either way, there are some great Nintendo Switch deals available right now, and we’ve rounded up all of them for you here.

These deals include essential Switch titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, along with fairly recent releases like Metroid Dread and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. You can also grab a cheap copy of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus ahead of its release on January 28.

Nintendo Switch console and bundle deals

Have you finally decided to buy yourself a Switch and are really interested in this Animal Crossing game everyone was deeply obsessed with back in 2020? Or are you already a dyed in the wool Animal Crossing fanatic who really wants to commit to a very specific aesthetic? In either case, the special Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch is currently on sale.

This special edition Switch was released alongside New Horizons, and you can currently pick up the console by itself for $419 and save yourself just over $50. You can also snag a Switch bundle deal that includes the console and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $487 (down from $549).

If you aren’t too fussed about owning a themed console, you can also snag a pretty solid bundle deal that includes a Switch, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online. This bundle will set you back $419 all up, which is pretty decent considering that it’d cost around $560 if bought separately.

The Animal Crossing bundle deal is available here, while the Mario Kart bundle is available here.

If you’ve been hanging out for the recent Nintendo Switch OLED Model to drop in price before you finally commit to buying it, you can currently pick it up for $499 and save $40 off its $529.95 price tag.

Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re looking to bulk up your game library, there are a few Nintendo Switch games on sale currently.

Here are the deals worth picking up:

Other Nintendo Switch deals

One of the best deals that you can currently pick up for your Nintendo Switch is this 256GB Samsung EVO Plus Micro SD that’s currently on sale for $48.99, down from $89.95. We’ve written about the importance of increasing your Switch’s internal storage capacity before, and being able to boost it from 32GB or 64GB up to 256GB for under $50 is still a great deal.

If you’re looking to pick up another pair of Joy-Cons, be it to replace your drifting ones or to just have a second set on hand, the Red/Blue and Blue/Yellow pairs are on sale for $98. If you favour the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is currently available for $79, down from $99.95.

You can also save a bit over $20 off the excellent third-party Switch controller, the 8BitDo Pro 2.