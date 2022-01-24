Give Your Room The Ultimate Glow Up With These Nanoleaf Smart Light Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With working from home and studying by distance becoming the new normal, it’s essential to start thinking about ways to transform your workspace to help you concentrate and get your creative juices flowing. That’s where Nanoleaf’s smart lights come in. With the touch of your palm, you can change the panels to any colour, just like magic.

However, with great power comes Nanoleaf’s hefty price tag. For instance, its Shapes starter kit usually retails for $350. It’s not a purchase you can just splash out on without really having thought about it first.

That’s why whenever we spot a great deal on one of Nanoleaf’s amazing smarter kits, we’re quick to let you know — otherwise, they’ll be gone in a flash.

Save up to 21% off select Nanoleaf smart lighting

Nanoleaf’s Canvas and Shapes line are very different to the usual “smart lights” setup. Instead of an LED light bulb or light strip that you can control from your phone or smart home hub, you get a set of triangle, square or hexagon-shaped panels.

They’re easy to rearrange and join with one another to create geometric patterns on your wall. These light panels also respond to external stimuli. Touching them will make the panels flash a different colour, and they can even respond to the music you’re playing.

You still control them via a phone app and program them to display any number of bright and colourful patterns.

You can currently save 21% off the price tag of the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle, Shapes Hexagon starter kits and Canvas starter kits.

If your taste in home decor runs a bit more rustic, you can pick up the Nanoleaf Elements panels for $343, down from $429.99. These panels have a wood grain veneer, which gives these lights a more natural feel. However, the Nanoleaf Elements panels don’t support RGB colours.

In Gizmodo’s review of the triangle Shapes, we noted the therapeutic effect these smart lights have:

My sleep has improved significantly while I’ve been using the Nanoleaf lights, as has my mood. While it’s hard to properly gauge the exact impact in numbers, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed using the devices to read before bed. Like being in a warm bath, they’re great for carving out time for yourself and focusing on your mental health.

Pick up Nanoleaf starter kits under $200

If you want to take advantage of these deals, but don’t want to crack a $200 budget, the five-pack Shapes Hexagon starter kit is on sale for $183 (down from $229.99), and the five-pack Shapes Triangles Mini starter kit is available for $151 (down from $189).

But if you already own one of these starter kits, the respective hexagon extension sets are also currently on sale for 25% off too. Like what you see? Then add on the Shapes triangles expansion for a sweet $89.98 (down from $119.99). Or go all out with the 5-pack smarter kit which is now on sale for $183 (down from $229).

Meanwhile, you can also grab a Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb for $31, down from its usual $39.99 price tag. We were pretty impressed with them in our review and found changing the colours to be super satisfying as well as easy to use.

And finally, the Nanoleaf lightstrip is also on sale for $78 (down from $99.99) so you can deck out your TV with a mesmerising rainbow hue. You can even use them to give your desk space a literal glow-up, just like we did.