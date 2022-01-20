Morbius Explained: Who is Spider-Man’s Blood-sucking Vampiric Villain?

After a series of delays setting the movie back a couple of years, it seems like Morbius is just around the corner (whether or not we’ll be subjected to another delay though, we’ll have to wait and see). But who is this villain that most people haven’t heard of from the Spider-Man comics? Well, here’s who he is and how Morbius fits into the MCU and the other Spider-Man films.

Courtesy call though – the movie isn’t out yet, so there will be no spoilers for Morbius in this article. However, we will be touching on Spider-Man: No Way Home briefly down below.

First, some trailers

Here’s the official trailer for Morbius.

Two years ago, this teaser trailer was released for Morbius, largely made up of the same clips.

Finally, we got this first clip from the film.

What’s the deal with Morbius?

We get quite a detailed idea for what the movie is about in the trailers – Dr. Michael Morbius (played by Jared Leto), a disabled doctor with a rare blood disease who sets off to find a cure for his disability, becomes a vampire when he discovers said cure, seeking to push the boundaries of health and science. He gets super strength, speed and “some form of bat radar”, at the cost of becoming a blood-sucking vampire. It also looks to be quite a gory affair.

Also, for whatever reason, Michael Keaton appears to be in this movie – he played the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is admittedly a separate Spider-Man universe but could still be linked through the multiverse. Also, this movie is in the same universe as Venom, as the last few seconds of the official trailer indicate. These films are linked by “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” (actual name).

The villain of the film is set to be Loxias Crown (played by Matt Smith), a former friend of Morbius, who becomes Hunger, another vampire.

But wait. What’s that?

That appears to be Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man – or, for whatever reason, could be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, with “Murderer” graffitied over the poster.

That’s VERY interesting. So what you’re saying is that there could be a Spider-Man in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe? Shocking! We don’t get another glimpse of Spider-Man in this trailer, but that could change when the movie comes out.

Back to less multiversal stuff, the movie seems to pick up on the beats of the original comic Morbius quite well, applying a modern flair to the extravagant vampire of older Marvel comics. He has an undying thirst for human blood, caught between humanity and vampirism. It looks to be a cross between a monster flick and a superhero film, very much like Venom.

We’re going into spoiler territory for Spider-Man: No Way Home below, so just watch out.

Where does this all fit into the MCU?

Not at all, is the short answer, but the long answer is that Morbius is strenuously tied to the MCU through whatever Spider-Man was shown in that poster. Considering No Way Home was about a wider multiverse (and a Spider-Verse) featuring Tom Holland, Tobey Macquire and Andrew Garfield, it’s entirely possible that there is some connection to be made between Morbius and the MCU.

For all intents and purposes, though, Morbius exists within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Who is starring in Morbius?

To recap: Jared Leto will play the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, with Jared Harris as Emil Nikols, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud and Matt Smith as Loxias Crown. Very excited to see one of the actors who played Doctor Who as a villain. Michael Keaton will also be appearing in an unnamed role.

Morbius release date

Morbius will officially release in Australia on April 20, after being delayed from January. It’s two years since the original expected release of Morbius and four years since the movie was announced.

Yep, you’re set to see Morbius on the big screen on 4/20 day.

This post has been updated since it was first published and we’ll continue to make changes as we learn more.

