Moon Knight Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies After Ski Accident

After being hospitalized yesterday after a serious ski accident at the La Rosière resort in the French Alps, it has been reported that actor Gaspard Ulliel has died of his injuries at age 37.

Ulliel was transported to a hospital in Grenoble via helicopter last night after suffering a head injury during a collision on the ski slopes, according to Deadline, which received the news from the Agence France-Presse news agency. While Ulliel’s best-known role in the U.S. has most likely been as Hannibal in Hannibal Rising, the 2007 prequel to Silence of the Lambs, that will likely change in March. The actor had been cast as Anton Mogart in the upcoming Disney+ TV series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, set to air on March 30. Mogart, also known as the Midnight Man, was a master thief in the Marvel Comics universe who committed his crimes at 12:00 a.m., and ran afoul of the lunar vigilante. The studio has yet to release a comment on Ulliel’s passing.

“Gaspard belonged to this new generation of actors who were making tomorrow’s French cinema. He knew how to select his roles and shaped his career which filled every promise,” Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, said in a statement about Ulliel’s death provided to Variety. “Each appearance on the red carpet, from “La Princesse de Montpensier” to “It’s Only The End of the World” illustrated his presence, both discreet and full of kindness. He was equally brilliant and talented. He gave a lot and we’ll always remember him.”

Ulliel also starred as Yves Saint Laurent in Saint Laurent, a 2014 French biopic. His portrayal of the fashion designer won him Best Actor at that year’s César Awards, as well as a nomination for Best Actor at the Lumierés Awards. His other work includes Brotherhood of the Wolf, A Very Long Engagement, It’s Only the End of the World, and more.

He is survived by his wife, Gaëlle Piétri, and his son.

