Marissa Meyer’s The Lunar Chronicles is Jumping from YA Series to Animated Film

Image: Tomer Hanuka/Feiwel & Friends

Film adaptations of popular YA books were all the rage during the early and mid-2010s, but with few exceptions and a jump to television, have largely fallen to the wayside for the 2020s. That makes it all the more interesting that Marissa Meyer’s beloved YA sci-fi series The Lunar Chronicles is not only being adapted for film, but is going to be animated rather than live action.

The news broke earlier in the week, with the CG studio Locksmith Animation optioning the film for adaptation. Locksmith was one of the companies behind the kids flick Ron’s Gone Wrong from late last year, which was apparently considered to be pretty good!). In a statement, Locksmith CEO Natalie Fischer described the London-based studio as “huge fans” of Meyer’s work, and are ready to do the series justice. “We could not be more thrilled about collaborating with Marissa on bringing her vision to life through animation…we are determined to give this material the treatment it deserves.”

In a statement of her own, Meyer expressed excitement at partnering with Locksmith on adapting her work. “Hearing about Locksmith’s vision for the project gives me the best kind of chills,” she said. “I am as eager as readers are to see Cinder, Prince Kai, and the rest of the Rampion Crew brought to life with stunning animation, and a lot of love!”

Meyer’s series is set in the future during a time of unrest between Earth and the colony of Luna thanks to rising tensions and a pandemic affecting both worlds. The first book in the series, 2012’s Cinder, is about the titular teenage cyborg learning about her origins and attempting to escape the grasp of her wicked stepmother. Future books in the series chronicle Cinder attempting to overthrow the evil Queen and making some friends who are also themed around fairy tale characters, including a hacker based on Rapunzel and Red Riding Hood as a spaceship pilot. The five-book series wrapped up in 2015, later followed up by a collection of short stories and a graphic novel.

Currently, Cinder’s adaptation being animated is the only real news about it, and also the most curious. While there’s been no shortage of animated films based on kids books, teen books have yet to really be explored in that medium. Given the surge of creativity that we’ve seen in animated works recently from The Mitchells vs. the Machines and the Spider-Verse films to Arcane and Lupin III, it’ll be interesting to see how Locksmith’s animation brings Meyer’s sci-fi world to life…whenever it comes out, of course.

[via Deadline]

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.