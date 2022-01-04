LG Is Back in the Robot Game for CES 2022, Baby

It’s CES season once again and you know what that means – time to show off some cool and goofy tech, including ROBOTS!

Leading the charge at CES 2022 is LG, with its showcase focused on “today’s innovations for a better tomorrow”, including a biiiiig delivery robot. We’re so here for LG doing robots again, especially after LG Robot CLOi kept having failures back at CES 2018. LG is back on the bots, it would seem.

LG is bound to show off a few more things in action at CES 2022 at 8am on January 4 PST (about 3am on Wednesday AEDT) but for now we’ve got a handful of announcements (in addition to the few extra pieces of tech LG announced last week).

LG’s big focus this year is on improving your life through tech and innovation. It’ll show off a short filmed called A Better Life For You, which will premiere with all of the other announcements during the LG livestream. If you’d like to watch LG’s CES 2022 livestream, you can find it here.

As a part of this short film, several pieces of tech will be previewed by LG, including a standing fan, this door-to-door delivery robot, a private mobile display and a portable work space (that’s a weird one that we’ll get to). Let’s jump in.

LG’s new door-to-door robot

Robot’s at CES 2022? Hell yes. LG will be showing off the new “CLOi” door-to-door delivery robot at CES 2022, which is apparently being readied to “roll into service”. It has a cute face and looks like it has several litres of capacity, operating on wheels with what looks like a big antenna out the side.

The intention is pretty obviously close-range deliveries, but we can’t wait to see this thing in action. Will this robot stumble and fail like its 2018 counterpart? We’ll have to see, but for now it looks like a cube on wheels, kinda like WALL-E. CES would be nothing without its goofy robots.

LG’s new displays

So far, LG has revealed two pretty new displays as a part of CES 2022. The first of them is a conventional LG OLED TV, dubbed the “LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV”, which uses a sleek form factor without compromising picture quality or brightness. The model shown through press images is quite a big boy.

The other display is the “LG StanbyME” (actual name), which was initially revealed back in December, but we’ll get a closer look at it at CES 2022. It looks like the stand being used has been changed slightly since its December debut, however, it’s still largely the same beast – a widely portable screen that can go anywhere and operate wirelessly.

The LG mobility concept solution

One of the weirder things we have to show you from LG’s CES reveals is the LG Omnipod, a portable lounge, entertainment centre or home office, intended for portable use.

It’s a concept device intended to blur the lines between the home and the car, giving us a concept of a future vehicle. It actually looks similar to the interior of the LG Connected Car concept shown at CES 2020, but just like back then, it’s just a concept.

The Omnipod is set to be an office away from office, shown off through press images at a campsite, even featuring what looks like a little minibar. It’s a weird concept and I’m totally here for it, go off LG.

LG home products

LG has a couple of new home products being shown off at CES 2022 this year, including a new washer-dryer set, the LG AeroTower (which is a standing fan) and the LG Tiiun, an indoor garden. You can find these devices in the LG Home area at CES 2022.

Love your work, LG. Keep it up.