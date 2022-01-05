Lenovo Ups Its Game With New 240Hz G-Sync Displays on the Legion 5 Pro

Putting out gaming rigs with top-notch performance is a never-ending battle, so at CES 2022, Lenovo is giving its Legion gaming laptops a full refresh with new tech and even beefier performance.

Split into two tiers to better suit various ranges and budgets, Lenovo’s new Legion 5 Pro laptops are meant to satisfy more demanding gamers, while the more affordable non-pro Legion 5 notebooks look to deliver a strong mix of performance and value.

For the 16-inch Legion 5 Pro line (which starts at $US1,430 ($1,967) for the Legion 5 Pro, or $US1,570 ($2,159) for the Legion 5i Pro), in addition to more aggressive styling and prominent branding, Lenovo’s big upgrade is the addition of a new 2560 x 1600 240Hz display with G-Sync — something that Lenovo claims is the first of its kind on a 16-inch notebook.

Compared to the standard Legion 5 line, the Legion 5 Pro’s more aggressive styling comes bigger Legion logo centered on its lid, along with some raised accents and a two-toned chassis on the white model. (Image: Sam Rutherford)

With 500 nits of brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro laptops should pump out vivid images, while also helping protect your eyes thanks to built-in blue light filtering. (Though who are we kidding, if I’m gaming, I want to be blasted with colour). One thing I really appreciate is that on both the Legion 5 Pro and standard Legion 5 lines, Lenovo offers two different config paths with the Legion 5 Pro powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 6000M CPUs, while the Legion 5i Pro gets an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU (the “i” stands for Intel, get it?).

From there, both the Legion 5 Pro and 5i Pro offer a laundry list of high-end specs including up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and new RTX 30-series Ti GPUs from Nvidia.

Photo: Sam Rutherford

Another interesting feature we’ve seen on a handful of previous gaming laptops like MSI’s Stealth 15M: Lenovo has slimmed down the Legion 5’s power brick, but if you want to travel even lighter, the Legion 5 line also supports USB-C charging at up to 135 watts, which means you can use a single, powerful USB-PD charger to keep all of your devices topped up when away from home. Just don’t expect full, unbridled performance — you’ll still need Lenovo’s charger if you max your framerates.

A few other additions to the Legion 5 Pro line include a tweaked chassis made from aluminium and magnesium to help reduce the laptop’s weight down to 5.5 pounds, while Lenovo’s new 4-zone Spectrum RGB lighting will make sure your laptop never gets lost in a crowd.

It’s subtle, but the standard Legion 5 was designed to be a little more innocuous thanks to the placement of the Legion logo on the left side of the lid and a generally more minimalist design. (Photo: Sam Rutherford)

Meanwhile, on the more affordable standard Legion 5 line (which starts at $US1,130 ($1,554) for the Ryzen-based Legion 5, or $US1,200 ($1,650) for the Intel-based Legion 5i), Lenovo steps down to a slightly smaller 15-inch chassis and more affordable (but still powerful) components inside, such as 165Hz (instead of 240Hz) displays, RTX 3060 GPUs, and a Core i7 (instead of an i9) on the Legion 5i.

Regardless of which one you prefer, I’m really impressed with the pricing of Lenovo’s new Legion laptops. Sure, Lenovo’s take on the modern gamer aesthetic might not be for everyone, but it’s hard to hate a system that packs AMD or Intel’s latest mobile CPUs with Nvidia’s new RTX graphics for less than $US1,600 ($2,201), and things are even more approachable if you opt for the less expensive standard Legion 5 line. Either way, you’re getting a lot of performance for not a ton of money.

Lenovo says the new Intel-based Legion 5i and 5i Pro will be available first starting in February, with the AMD-based Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro arriving in April.