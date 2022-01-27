Land Rover Australia Will Now Take Your Evoque Hybrid EV Orders

Land Rovers are pretty. But big cars like Land Rovers have historically guzzled fuel like they’re drinking water to recover from the night before. But Land Rover wants to change this, announcing last year a strategy around sustainability, basically, ‘environmentally friendly made luxurious’.

Well, on Thursday, Land Rover has announced its plans to introduce six new electric vehicles.

In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it “continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender”.

The first all-electric variant will arrive in 2024.

Usually a market that misses out, Australia is today getting our hands on some new Land Rover EVs. Well, some plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) to tie us over until the fully electric beasts arrive in 2024 and beyond.

Land Rover Australia announced it will be expanding its local PHEV offering, bringing the full global line-up of Range Rover family PHEVs, as well as Defender 110 PHEV, to market down under.

Today, the Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV joins the existing Range Rover Sport P400e PHEV, and will soon be followed with the Range Rover PHEV, Range Rover Velar PHEV and Defender 110 PHEV.

Range Rover Evoque P300e PHEV

The new Range Rover Evoque is now available with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology. It has an electric-only range of up to 62km and CO2 emissions of 43g/km.

According to Land Rover, the new Range Rover Evoque P300e offers sustainable performance by combining a 147kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery (this is actually located below the rear seats). They reckon this thing boasts acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

On fuel economy? 2.0L/100km, Land Rover says. Charging time? The Range Rover Evoque P300e can achieve 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes using 32kW DC public charging or 1 hour and 24 minutes using a 7kW AC wallbox.

Here’s some pricing: