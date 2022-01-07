I Want Micro-Scale Model Railroads Hidden In Every Room of My House

Building an elaborate model railroad looks like a legitimately relaxing and rewarding hobby, but if you don’t have an entire basement to dedicate to a sprawling countryside layout, take inspiration from Peter Waldraff who builds micro-scale railways hidden away in pieces of furniture and other unassuming pieces of decor around their home.

The last time we checked in with Waldraff they had built an unassuming coffee table with a top that flipped 180-degrees to reveal an elaborate, four-season mountain vignette with an N-gauge model railroad winding its way around the base. The attention to detail was incredible, including a rechargeable Makita power tool battery inside that ensured the table had no unsightly cords giving away its secret, and an additional stretch of track running around the table’s interior that trains could safely park on while the mountain itself was flipped upside-down when not in use.

Waldraff’s most recent layout, detailed in a multi-part series of build videos, is even better camouflaged than the mountain in a coffee table. What looks like a decorative piece of wall art made from wood and blue epoxy is actually a fold-down shelf featuring an even smaller but fully-functional N-gauge model railroad layout inside, complete with trees, shoreline, roads, people, and a switchable dead-end rail line that ends at a very tiny train station.

There are some clever mechanisms employed to ensure the layout can fold flat against a wall, including two spots where sections of the track actually disconnect and fold while still working just fine when the railroad is up and running. The whole thing is run off of 12 AA batteries which not only powers the tiny locomotive pulling two passenger cars, but LED lighting effects around the layout, as well as sound effects that are triggered as the tiny train rolls through the tunnel.

If you’re having a hard time convincing family or roommates that a model railroad is an essential upgrade for your home, this is probably the better way to go with a surprise reveal of the final track layout. Remember, it’s always easier to ask forgiveness than permission.