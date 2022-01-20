Godzilla Stomps onto Apple TV+ With New Spinoff Series

First Godzilla defeated Kong, and now he’s going to Apple TV+. The streamer just announced its ordered a streaming series centered on everyone’s favourite King of the Monsters created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. It’s set after the events of the 2014 film and here’s the logline:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.”

