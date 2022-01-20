Godzilla Stomps onto Apple TV+ With New Spinoff Series

First Godzilla defeated Kong, and now he’s going to Apple TV+. The streamer just announced its ordered a streaming series centered on everyone’s favourite King of the Monsters created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. It’s set after the events of the 2014 film and here’s the logline:
“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.”
This story is developing…
[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]
Read more from Gizmodo:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- [Review] The Suicide Squad Is How You Pull Off a Spectacular Plan B
- 10 Great Doctor Who Moments From Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor
- Comics, Contracts, and Covid: Inside the Scandal at Terrific Production
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- Who’s Who in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
- DuckTales Has Blown My Dang Mind
- [Review] Shang-Chi Brings Compelling New Heroes and Awe-Inspiring Action to the MCU
- The Other History of the DC Universe’s John Ridley on Giving New Voices to Legacy Characters
- io9 Roundtable: We Need to Talk About Ready Player Two, Especially That Ending
- It’ll Cost $US6,000 ($8,329) to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- [Review] Dune Is the Jaw-Dropping Sci-Fi Epic You’ve Been Waiting For
- Manga Legend Junji Ito Talks Making Horror, Adapting It, and Cats
- Hulu’s Animaniacs Reboot Is Nostalgic for All the Wrong Reasons
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Spider-Man’s Best Cartoons, Ranked
- [Review] Watching Halloween Kills Is Like Digging Your Fingers Into a Gaping Wound