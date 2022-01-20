The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Godzilla Stomps onto Apple TV+ With New Spinoff Series

Germain Lussier

Published 15 mins ago: January 21, 2022 at 9:08 am
Godzilla has got his very own Apple streaming show. (Image: Toho)

First Godzilla defeated Kong, and now he’s going to Apple TV+. The streamer just announced its ordered a streaming series centered on everyone’s favourite King of the Monsters created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. It’s set after the events of the 2014 film and here’s the logline:

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.”

This story is developing…

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

