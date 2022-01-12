Here Are the Sci-fi, Fantasy and Horror Movies Hitting Aussie Cinemas This February

Happy 2022 everyone. Even though February is the shortest month of the year, there are still a handful of wonderful movies spanning sci-fi, fantasy and horror coming out next month, and, although COVID-19 case numbers are insane in Australia, vaccination levels are also high, so cinemas are staying open and ready for your business. Here’s every movie set to release next month.

We’ve got a running guide on every major sci-fi, fantasy, thriller, horror – basically every flick on the 2022 Australian movie release schedule the team at Gizmodo Australia can’t wait to see – but this will serve as your month ahead planner.

You’re welcome.

The Black Phone – February 3

The trailer for The Black Phone is intense and honestly if it’s anything to go off, we’re in for days of nightmares.

Here’s the official description of The Black Phone, in case you don’t want to watch the trailer below: “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney”.

Yep. Fkn yikes.

Death on the Nile – February 10

Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.

Here’s the plot from Disney: “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short”. Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer are among the big names in the case.

Uncharted – February 17

As it makes the move from highly successful videogame franchise to the silver screen, this is Uncharted‘s chance to reach a whole different entertainment space. From the very first Uncharted game, the series was known for impressive action sequences, and we’re expecting those to be a strong focus of the movie.

But what we weren’t expecting was for Tom Holland to join Sony on stage at CES 2022 last week to drop a massive chunk of the movie on us. I’ve included the extended clip below:

Ambulance – February 17

Universal is calling Ambulance a ‘breakneck thriller’. A decorated veteran, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his brother, who is also a charismatic career criminal, and instead of a loan offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history.

What came out in January 2022?

January isn’t over yet, although it is speeding by at lightning pace. Here’s what has released this month, or is still yet to release.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – January 1

The King’s Man – January 6

The Addams Family 2 – January 6

​Scream – January 13

Deep Water – January 13

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – January 14

Nightmare Alley – January 20

Check back mid-February and we’ll let you know what movies are coming in March!