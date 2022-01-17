How to Find Emergency Contact Info on Someone Else’s Phone

There’s been no shortage of reasons for alarm lately, from surges in the dangerous virus that is COVID-19 to natural disasters, both around the country and the world. In times of emergency, it’s important to know what to do and how to reach the right people. This is why we thought it was a good time for everyone to brush up on emergency phone contacts and how you can find them.

How to add emergency contacts to your phone

For starters, if you don’t know how to add emergency contacts to your phone, here’s a little refresher.

For iOS or Apple users you need to:

Open the Health app and tap the profile button (this might appear as a small bubble with your initials in the top right corner).

app and tap the button (this might appear as a small bubble with your initials in the top right corner). Tap Medical ID and edit.

and Scroll to emergency contacts.

Tap the add button and enter the details of your contact.

button and enter the details of your contact. Tap done to save changes.

to save changes. If you need to remove an emergency contact the process is the same.

If you haven’t set up your Medical ID in your iPhone it’s a good time to do that as well. The feature allows you to show details such as your name, age, weight, height and any medical conditions on your lock screen in an emergency.

For Android users, you can add emergency information to your phone by:

Open the Settings app.

app. Tap About Phone and then emergency information .

and then . Tap edit information to add your medical info.

to add your medical info. Tap add contact to add emergency contacts.

If you don’t already know about the Emergency SOS in your phone it’s basically a function that will call emergency services and text your emergency contacts with your location, so it’s important to have some in your phone already.

How to find someone’s emergency contacts

If you happen to find someone who has their phone on them and is in need of help there is a way to access their emergency information.

On iPhone you can do this by pressing both the lock and lower volume buttons at the same time. Then swipe right on the Medical ID panel that appears.

On Android phones, you can access emergency information by swiping up on a locked screen and tapping Emergency > Emergency information.

Calling emergency services should be your first step (in an emergency) but sometimes it can also just be a case of returning a lost phone or alerting someone’s loved ones of the situation.

In any case, it’s useful to know how to access someone else’s emergency information and hopefully these steps help.